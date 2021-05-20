Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications with Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos (Primer, Probe), Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic (ASO, siRNA), Research (PCR), Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications, increasing government funding, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.
"By synthesized oligos product segment, the primers segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the oligonucleotide synthesis market"
Based on product, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. By product, the synthesized oligonucleotides market is segmented into primers, probes, DNA oligos, RNA oligos, and other synthesized oligos such as BNA & LNA oligos. In 2020, the primers segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of this market, as they are used in various applications such as PCR, sequencing, gene synthesis, and cloning applications, among others.
"By therapeutic application, the antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market"
Based on application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutic, research, and diagnostic applications. The therapeutic application segment is further segmented into Antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies, siRNAi oligonucleotide-based therapies, and CpG oligonucleotide-based therapies. IN 2020, antisense oligos accounted for the largest share of this segment as they form the basis of many therapies that are currently in clinical trials, thus boosting segment growth.
"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the oligonucleotide synthesis market."
The oligonucleotide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D funding, rising product availability, lower outsourcing costs, increasing research activities, increasing applications of oligos in molecular diagnostics & therapeutics, and the rising awareness of oligonucleotides are expected to drive market growth.
"North America: the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market"
North America accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing R&D in life sciences, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of many global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.
Premium Insights
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Overview: Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications is a Key Factor Expected to Drive Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application & Country (2020) - Therapeutic Applications Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2020
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market for Therapeutic Applications, by Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies Segment is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications
Increasing Government Investments for Synthetic Biology and Genome Projects
Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Restraints
Complexities Associated with Therapeutic Oligos
Opportunities
Key Players in Emerging Economies
Challenges
Delivery of Oligonucleotide Drugs to Specific Targets
Impact of COVID-19 on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Supply Chain Analysis
Key Influencers
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Technological Analysis
Solid-Phase Synthesis
Liquid-Phase Synthesis
Regulatory Analysis
Government Regulations for Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs:
Government Regulations for Synthesized Oligonucleotides: Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp)
Iso 13485
Ivd & Asr
Patent Analysis
Trade Data
Pricing Analysis
Company Profiles
Major Players
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Merck Kgaa
Eurofins Scientific
Lgc Limited
Maravai Lifesciences
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Kaneka Corporation
Biolegio B.V.
Biolytic Lab Performance Inc.
Microsynth Ag
Other Players
Adtbio Ltd.
Twist Bioscience Corporation
Eton Bioscience, Inc.
Csbio
Tag Copenhagen A/S
Therapeutic Players
Biogen Inc.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g486n
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900