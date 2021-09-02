Global Oligonucleotides Markets, 2021-2026 - CRISPR-Cas Diagnosis and Therapeutic Tools for SARS-CoV-2 / ASO as a COVID-19 Therapeutic / Nucleic Acid Hybridization Using Microarray Process

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis should grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $10.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The oligonucleotide drugs market should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The synthesized oligos market should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report covers the worldwide market for oligonucleotide synthesis, which consists of four main product types: oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. Based on application, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis is divided into research and diagnostics and therapeutics.

Along with its diagnostics and research uses, oligonucleotides are also being used as therapeutic drugs for a wide range of diseases. This type of drug focuses on the gene-silencing technique, as well as splice modulation and gene activation modalities for treatment. Oligonucleotide drugs offer personalized medicine approaches to target the specific gene sequences responsible for the occurrence of a specific disease.

The first approved oligonucleotide drug was Vitravene (fomivirsen) in 1998 for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis (CMV). To date, more than 14 drugs have received FDA approval for therapeutic usage for the treatment of liver, spinal cord and skeletal muscle-based disorders. For oncology treatment, more than 200 oligonucleotide drugs are in various phases of clinical trials.

By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report includes detailed analyses of the major countries in these regions. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

Story continues

The report also covers approved drugs, the oligonucleotide synthesis process, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the oligonucleotide synthesis industry.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of current market trends, and technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of oligonucleotides by type, application, and region

Information on the classifications and applications of oligonucleotides and detailed description of DNA oligos and RNA oligos synthesis

Details of solid-phase chemical synthesis and alternative forms of oligonucleotide synthesis processes and insights into government regulations for oligonucleotide-based drugs

Information on CRISPR-Cas diagnosis and therapeutic tools for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and discussion on ASO as a COVID-19 therapeutic

A look at the new product developments, clinical trials, patents, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations or partnership of the industry

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Agilent Technologies , Eurofins Scientific, Biolegio, Merck KGaA , Integrated DNA Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definitions

History of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

First Dinucleotide

Solid Phase Synthesis

Types of Oligonucleotides

DNA Probes

RNA Probes

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Process

Solid Phase Chemical Synthesis

Alternative Forms of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Current Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

CRISPR-Cas Diagnosis and Therapeutic Tools for SARS-CoV-2

ASO as a COVID-19 Therapeutic

Nucleic Acid Hybridization Using Microarray Process

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Oligonucleotide Drugs

Equipment and Reagents

Synthesized Oligos

Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Research

Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biolegio B.V.

Biolytic Lab Performance Inc.

Customarray Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Integrated Dna Technologies Inc. (Danaher)

LC Sciences Llc

LGC Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Microsynth Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxsxki

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oligonucleotides-markets-2021-2026---crispr-cas-diagnosis-and-therapeutic-tools-for-sars-cov-2--aso-as-a-covid-19-therapeutic--nucleic-acid-hybridization-using-microarray-process-301367563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets