COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Oligonucleotides Markets, 2021-2026 - CRISPR-Cas Diagnosis and Therapeutic Tools for SARS-CoV-2 / ASO as a COVID-19 Therapeutic / Nucleic Acid Hybridization Using Microarray Process

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis should grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $10.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The oligonucleotide drugs market should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The synthesized oligos market should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report covers the worldwide market for oligonucleotide synthesis, which consists of four main product types: oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. Based on application, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis is divided into research and diagnostics and therapeutics.

Along with its diagnostics and research uses, oligonucleotides are also being used as therapeutic drugs for a wide range of diseases. This type of drug focuses on the gene-silencing technique, as well as splice modulation and gene activation modalities for treatment. Oligonucleotide drugs offer personalized medicine approaches to target the specific gene sequences responsible for the occurrence of a specific disease.

The first approved oligonucleotide drug was Vitravene (fomivirsen) in 1998 for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis (CMV). To date, more than 14 drugs have received FDA approval for therapeutic usage for the treatment of liver, spinal cord and skeletal muscle-based disorders. For oncology treatment, more than 200 oligonucleotide drugs are in various phases of clinical trials.

By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report includes detailed analyses of the major countries in these regions. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

The report also covers approved drugs, the oligonucleotide synthesis process, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the oligonucleotide synthesis industry.

The Report Includes

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation of current market trends, and technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of oligonucleotides by type, application, and region

  • Information on the classifications and applications of oligonucleotides and detailed description of DNA oligos and RNA oligos synthesis

  • Details of solid-phase chemical synthesis and alternative forms of oligonucleotide synthesis processes and insights into government regulations for oligonucleotide-based drugs

  • Information on CRISPR-Cas diagnosis and therapeutic tools for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and discussion on ASO as a COVID-19 therapeutic

  • A look at the new product developments, clinical trials, patents, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations or partnership of the industry

  • Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Agilent Technologies , Eurofins Scientific, Biolegio, Merck KGaA , Integrated DNA Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Definitions

  • History of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

  • First Dinucleotide

  • Solid Phase Synthesis

  • Types of Oligonucleotides

  • DNA Probes

  • RNA Probes

  • Oligonucleotide Synthesis Process

  • Solid Phase Chemical Synthesis

  • Alternative Forms of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Current Outlook

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

  • CRISPR-Cas Diagnosis and Therapeutic Tools for SARS-CoV-2

  • ASO as a COVID-19 Therapeutic

  • Nucleic Acid Hybridization Using Microarray Process

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Oligonucleotide Drugs

  • Equipment and Reagents

  • Synthesized Oligos

  • Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview

  • Research

  • Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

  • Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Biolegio B.V.

  • Biolytic Lab Performance Inc.

  • Customarray Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Integrated Dna Technologies Inc. (Danaher)

  • LC Sciences Llc

  • LGC Ltd.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Microsynth Ag

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxsxki

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oligonucleotides-markets-2021-2026---crispr-cas-diagnosis-and-therapeutic-tools-for-sars-cov-2--aso-as-a-covid-19-therapeutic--nucleic-acid-hybridization-using-microarray-process-301367563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

