Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market Report and Regulatory Landscape

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic effect on the global Omega-3 ingredients market varied materially by country and end-use applications, depending on the timing of the outbreak and consumer behavior. Overall, the impact of coronavirus on global Omega-3 was moderate in 2020 and expected to recover significantly in 2021.

Omega-3's demand in animal/pet nutrition applications was least impacted by the pandemic, as these ingredients have been considered most essential for animal health. Demand from Omega-3s in pharmaceuticals was firm as these drugs are prescribed to at-risk patients. Strong increase in prescription levels was observed during the second half of 2020, partially offset by lower levels in the second quarter of the year.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications

  • Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries

  • Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's Lawsuit Exonerates the Omega-3 Dietary Supplement Industry

  • Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) Reappears on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Horizon

  • Algae Sources Offer Immense Scope for Global Omega-3s Market

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 124

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 319 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS WORLDWIDE

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. SOUTH AMERICA

11. REST OF WORLD

PART C: OMEGA-3 PATENT LANDSCAPE

PART D: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART E: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned

  • Acasti Pharma

  • AK & MN Biofarm Co Ltd

  • Aker Biomarine AS

  • Aker BioMarine Manufacturing LLC

  • Alaska Protein Recovery, LLC

  • Algae to Omega

  • AlgaeCytes Limited

  • Algarithm Ingredients, Inc.

  • Algisys, LLC

  • Anklam Extrakt GmbH

  • AntarcticOmega SPA

  • Antibioticos de Leon SLU

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Arctic Nutrition AS

  • Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

  • Austral Group S.A.A.

  • Avesthagen Limited

  • Barrington Nutritionals

  • BASF SE

  • Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)

  • Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Bioscope Vietnam

  • Biosearch, S.A. (Biosearch Life)

  • Bizen Chemical Co Ltd

  • Bluebiotech International GmbH

  • Blueline Foods

  • Brudy Technology S.L.

  • Cellana LLC

  • Chemport, Inc.

  • Clover Corporation (Nu-Mega)

  • Coastal Exports Corporation

  • Colpex International S.A.C

  • COPALIS

  • Corbion, Inc.

  • Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

  • Cox & Compania S.A.

  • Croda International Plc

  • De Wit Speciality Oils

  • Denomega (Orkla Health)

  • DSM Nutritional Products AG

  • ECA Healthcare Inc

  • Ennature Biopharma (India Glycols Ltd)

  • Epax AS

  • Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

  • Felda IFFCO LLC

  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd

  • Fermentalg SA

  • Fiordo Austral Group

  • Fortuna Oils AS

  • GC Rieber Oils

  • GC Rieber VivoMega AS

  • GCI Nutrients, Inc.

  • GIHON - Laboratorios Quimicos Srl

  • Golden Omega SA

  • Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd

  • Helios Corp

  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

  • HLS Therapeutics

  • Hofseth Biocare AS

  • Huatai Biopharm Inc.

  • Imperial-Oel-Import Handelsgesellschaft mbH

  • IQI B.V.

  • Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Weisikang Food Sci-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

  • K Pharmtech Co. Ltd.

  • Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.

  • KD Pharma Group

  • Kinomega Biopharm Inc.

  • Kirk Kapital

  • Lingalaks AS

  • Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd

  • LYSI hf.

  • Mara Renewables Corporation

  • Margildi EHF.

  • Maruha Nichiro Corporation

  • Matinas BioPharma

  • Meelung Trading Co. Ltd

  • Merck KGaA

  • Minami Nutrition

  • Mowi ASA

  • Natural Oils Chile SA

  • Naturmega SA

  • Nesher Pharmaceuticals

  • Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Nissui)

  • Nisshin Pharma Inc.

  • Noble Harvest AS

  • Nordic Naturals, Inc.

  • Norwegian Fish Oil AS

  • Novasep Holding SAS

  • Novosana

  • Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

  • Oceans Omega, LLC

  • Olvea Fish Oils (Olvea Group)

  • Omega Protein Corporation

  • OmegaTri AS

  • Omnipharm SAS

  • Pesquera Camanchaca SA

  • Pesquera Diamante SA

  • Pesquera Hayduk SA

  • Pharma Marine AS

  • Phycoil Biotech Korea, Inc.

  • Polaris

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Progress Biotech bv

  • Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd

  • Qponics Limited

  • Qualitas Health Inc

  • Rimfrost AS

  • Rimfrost USA, LLC

  • Seadragon Marine Oils Ltd

  • Seafoodia

  • SEANOVA

  • Seven Seas Ltd

  • Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technology Ltd./ Lyxia Corporation

  • Simris Alg AB

  • Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd

  • Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd.

  • Sochim International SPA

  • Solarvest Bioenergy Inc.

  • Solutex GC, S.L.

  • Source-Omega LLC

  • SourceOne Global Partners

  • SPES S.A.

  • Stepan Company

  • Stepan Lipid Nutrition

  • TASA Omega SA Tecnologica (De Alimentos SA)

  • Thai Union Group PCL

  • Thai Union Marine Nutrients GmbH

  • The Wright Group

  • Triplenine Group A/S

  • True Westfjords ehf

  • Veramaris V.O.F.

  • Vesteraalens AS

  • Virun, Inc.

  • Wiley Companies

  • Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological Products Co., Ltd.

