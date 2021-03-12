Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market Report and Regulatory Landscape
DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic effect on the global Omega-3 ingredients market varied materially by country and end-use applications, depending on the timing of the outbreak and consumer behavior. Overall, the impact of coronavirus on global Omega-3 was moderate in 2020 and expected to recover significantly in 2021.
Omega-3's demand in animal/pet nutrition applications was least impacted by the pandemic, as these ingredients have been considered most essential for animal health. Demand from Omega-3s in pharmaceuticals was firm as these drugs are prescribed to at-risk patients. Strong increase in prescription levels was observed during the second half of 2020, partially offset by lower levels in the second quarter of the year.
Research Findings & Coverage
Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications
Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries
Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's Lawsuit Exonerates the Omega-3 Dietary Supplement Industry
Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) Reappears on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Horizon
Algae Sources Offer Immense Scope for Global Omega-3s Market
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 124
The industry guide includes the contact details for 319 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS WORLDWIDE
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. SOUTH AMERICA
11. REST OF WORLD
PART C: OMEGA-3 PATENT LANDSCAPE
PART D: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART E: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
Acasti Pharma
AK & MN Biofarm Co Ltd
Aker Biomarine AS
Aker BioMarine Manufacturing LLC
Alaska Protein Recovery, LLC
Algae to Omega
AlgaeCytes Limited
Algarithm Ingredients, Inc.
Algisys, LLC
Anklam Extrakt GmbH
AntarcticOmega SPA
Antibioticos de Leon SLU
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Arctic Nutrition AS
Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd
Austral Group S.A.A.
Avesthagen Limited
Barrington Nutritionals
BASF SE
Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)
Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Bioscope Vietnam
Biosearch, S.A. (Biosearch Life)
Bizen Chemical Co Ltd
Bluebiotech International GmbH
Blueline Foods
Brudy Technology S.L.
Cellana LLC
Chemport, Inc.
Clover Corporation (Nu-Mega)
Coastal Exports Corporation
Colpex International S.A.C
COPALIS
Corbion, Inc.
Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.
Cox & Compania S.A.
Croda International Plc
De Wit Speciality Oils
Denomega (Orkla Health)
DSM Nutritional Products AG
ECA Healthcare Inc
Ennature Biopharma (India Glycols Ltd)
Epax AS
Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH
Felda IFFCO LLC
Fenchem Biotek Ltd
Fermentalg SA
Fiordo Austral Group
Fortuna Oils AS
GC Rieber Oils
GC Rieber VivoMega AS
GCI Nutrients, Inc.
GIHON - Laboratorios Quimicos Srl
Golden Omega SA
Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd
Helios Corp
Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
HLS Therapeutics
Hofseth Biocare AS
Huatai Biopharm Inc.
Imperial-Oel-Import Handelsgesellschaft mbH
IQI B.V.
Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Weisikang Food Sci-Tech Development Co., Ltd.
K Pharmtech Co. Ltd.
Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.
KD Pharma Group
Kinomega Biopharm Inc.
Kirk Kapital
Lingalaks AS
Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd
LYSI hf.
Mara Renewables Corporation
Margildi EHF.
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Matinas BioPharma
Meelung Trading Co. Ltd
Merck KGaA
Minami Nutrition
Mowi ASA
Natural Oils Chile SA
Naturmega SA
Nesher Pharmaceuticals
Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Nissui)
Nisshin Pharma Inc.
Noble Harvest AS
Nordic Naturals, Inc.
Norwegian Fish Oil AS
Novasep Holding SAS
Novosana
Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.
Oceans Omega, LLC
Olvea Fish Oils (Olvea Group)
Omega Protein Corporation
OmegaTri AS
Omnipharm SAS
Pesquera Camanchaca SA
Pesquera Diamante SA
Pesquera Hayduk SA
Pharma Marine AS
Phycoil Biotech Korea, Inc.
Polaris
Procter & Gamble
Progress Biotech bv
Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Qponics Limited
Qualitas Health Inc
Rimfrost AS
Rimfrost USA, LLC
Seadragon Marine Oils Ltd
Seafoodia
SEANOVA
Seven Seas Ltd
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technology Ltd./ Lyxia Corporation
Simris Alg AB
Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd
Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd.
Sochim International SPA
Solarvest Bioenergy Inc.
Solutex GC, S.L.
Source-Omega LLC
SourceOne Global Partners
SPES S.A.
Stepan Company
Stepan Lipid Nutrition
TASA Omega SA Tecnologica (De Alimentos SA)
Thai Union Group PCL
Thai Union Marine Nutrients GmbH
The Wright Group
Triplenine Group A/S
True Westfjords ehf
Veramaris V.O.F.
Vesteraalens AS
Virun, Inc.
Wiley Companies
Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological Products Co., Ltd.
