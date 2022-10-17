U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Global Omega 3 Supplements Market Report 2022: Featuring Unilever, Abbott, Amway, Bionova, Omega Natural Science, & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Omega 3 Supplements Market

Omega 3 Supplements Market
Omega 3 Supplements Market

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The omega 3 supplements market is evaluated at US$5.875 billion for the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% reaching a market size of US$9.497 billion by the year 2027.

Omega 3 is a family of fatty acids of polyunsaturated fats associated with several health benefits. Chronic diseases such as CVDs, depression, and anxiety, among others, can be reduced with the consumption of omega 3. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally coupled with the growing awareness among millennials regarding proper nutrition and health in both developed and developing economies have played a major role in bolstering the demand for omega 3 supplements, thus positively impacting the market growth over the next five years.

Additionally, the growing fast-food consumption coupled with the sedentary lifestyle of people, particularly in developing economies, has further propelled the prevalence of various diseases. This, in turn, is expected to propel manufacturers' business growth potential. This combined with the growing purchasing power of the people in countries such as India and China, among others, has led to an increased focus on a healthy lifestyle, thus augmenting the demand for numerous supplements.

It also reduces the risk of abnormal heartbeats, which may also lead to sudden death. Thus, a growing prevalence of arrhythmia may necessitate the consumption of omega 3 products as well. Moreover, participation by major market players in the launch of new and enhanced products to gain a competitive edge over other players further shows the growth potential of the market during the next five years.

The market for omega-3 supplements is being driven by the growing number of people who have been diagnosed with heart disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. Increasing consumption of tobacco, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity are raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease has been the major cause of death in the United States, with which coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. The rising obese population is one major cause of heart attack. As a result, there will be an increased demand for various health supplements over the next five years. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of arrhythmia is projected to bolster the demand for omega 3 supplements in many parts of the world. This can be backed up by the fact that pacemaker implant surgeries are increasing in many countries.

Market Segmentation:
By Source

  • Plants

  • Animals

By Product

  • Capsules

  • Powder

  • Soft Gel

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • France

  • UK

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis, by Source

6. Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis, by Product

7. Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

8. Omega 3 Supplements Market Analysis, by Geography


9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Unilever Life

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amway Corp

  • The Nature's Bounty Co.

  • Omega Natural Science, Inc.

  • Bionova

  • Arkopharma

  • Blackmores

  • KD Pharma Group

  • Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6yyu5

