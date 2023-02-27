Global Oncology Concierge Service Market-Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates

Preventive Medicine and Cancer Care, Sagely Health, Cancer Care Concierge LLC, Beverly Hills Health Center, Medrio, Inc., Medix, Inc., Praeventus Health, Maryland Proton Treatment Center, and Mayo Clinic among others, are some of the key players in the oncology concierge service market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Concierge Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The major factors driving the growth of the global oncology concierge service market include various advantages associated with the adoption of concierge services such as less waiting time, high pay, and professional satisfaction. Moreover, it is projected that the market would be driven by the expanding elderly population and rising demand for healthcare services.

Browse 143 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Concierge Service Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the service type outlook, the evaluation & screening service type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global oncology concierge service market from 2023 to 2028

As per the cancer type outlook, the lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global oncology concierge service market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Evaluation & Screening

Treatment

Counseling

Other Services

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Colon Cancer

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





