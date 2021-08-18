U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Global Oncology Devices Market Research Report 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global oncology devices market is expected to grow from $96.335 billion in 2020 to $110.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The market is expected to reach $196.963 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oncology devices market.

Major players in the oncology devices market are Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Oncura Inc, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, and Roche Diagnostics.

The oncology devices market consists of sales of oncology devices and related services provided by the manufacturer of oncology devices. Oncology is a branch of science that investigates cancer cells. Oncology devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of cancer including breast cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, skin cancer, kidney cancer, and brain tumor.

Major companies in the market, research institutes and governments are continuously focusing on developing new devices to treat cancer patients. For instance, AIROS Medical Inc., a medical technology company based in the USA, launched AIROS 6 sequential compression therapy device and garment system to treat breast cancer patients. The advanced technology expanded upper extremity post-mastectomy treatment options for patients with lymphedema.

The oncology devices market covered in this report is segmented by device type into brachytherapy devices; endoscopic devices. It is also segmented by therapy into chemotherapy; hormone therapy; biotherapy/immunotherapy; radiation therapy and by end user into hospitals; cancer research institutes; others.

A growing number of cancer cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology devices market. Cancer is a major health problem across the globe and is the second leading cause of death in the USA. The increasing incidence of cancer is contributing to the surge in the demand for oncology devices to treat cancer patients.

The four most common types of cancer globally are prostate, lung, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology drugs market.

The low per capita expenditure on healthcare in developing countries is anticipated to limit the growth of the oncology devices market. The per capital expenditure on healthcare is very low in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia as compared to developed nations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oncology Devices Market Characteristics

3. Oncology Devices Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology Devices

5. Oncology Devices Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Oncology Devices Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Oncology Devices Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Oncology Devices Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Oncology Devices Market, Segmentation By Device Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Brachytherapy Devices

  • Endoscopic Devices

6.2. Global Oncology Devices Market, Segmentation By Therapy, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Chemotherapy

  • Hormone Therapy

  • Biotherapy/Immunotherapy

  • Radiation Therapy

6.3. Global Oncology Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Research Institutes

  • Others

7. Oncology Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Oncology Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Oncology Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

  • Oncura Inc

  • GE Healthcare

  • Medtronic plc

  • Varian Medical Systems Inc

  • Elekta AB

  • Theragenics Corporation

  • Accuray Incorporated

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • IBA Group

  • Biogenex Laboratories

  • C.R Bard Inc.

  • Theragenics Corporation

  • PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx0zxs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oncology-devices-market-research-report-2021-301358089.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

