Global Oncology Nutrition Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 - Developed Regions Account for Major Share, Developing Regions Witness Rapid Growth
The "Oncology Nutrition: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Oncology Nutrition estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Head & Neck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$609.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stomach & Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Oncology Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.8 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact On Oncology Nutrition
Cancer - Food choices, Dietary habits and Cancer risk
Significance of Proper Nutrition for Cancer Patients
What to Eat in Cancer
Importance of Adequate Nutrition during Cancer Treatment
Nutrition During Cancer Treatment
Common Causes of Nutrition and Malnutrition in Cancer Patients
Cancer Treatment Side Effects that are Likely to Cause Dehydration and Malnutrition
Commercial Feeding Formulas
Factors to be Considered When Selecting a Particular Formula
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Oncology Nutrition Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Account for Major Share, Developing Regions Witness Rapid Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Global Incidence of Cancer Drives the Oncology Nutrition Market
Rising Number of Malnourished Cancer Patients Drive the Demand for Oncology Nutrition Market
Patient Diagnosis with Malnutrition
Post Treatment Duration and Nutrition for Advanced Cancer
Meeting Nutritional Needs of Cancer Patients
Nutrition for Breast Cancer Survivorship
Introduction of Nutrient-Rich Oncology Nutritional Supplements Ensure Quick Recovery for Cancer Patients
Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Fuel Demand for Oncology Nutrition Products
Demand for Gluten and Lactose-Free Enteral Nutrition Formulas Exhibits an Upward Momentum
Launch of New Nutritional Products for Cancer Patients
Diet for Colon Cancer Surgery
Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong
Oncology Applications Leads EN Market
Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products
Trend towards Home Healthcare to Propel Home Clinical Nutrition Market
Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding
Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment
Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 31 Featured)
Abbott Laboratories
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Fresenius Kabi AG
Hormel Foods Corporation.
Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
Nestle S.A.
Pfizer Inc.
