Global Oncology Partnering Directory 2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2015-2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain access to over 4,700 oncology deal records from, "Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2015 including financial terms where available including over 4,700 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Report Scope

Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

  • Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

  • Analysis of oncology deal structure

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 4,700 oncology deal records

  • The leading oncology deals by value since 2015

In Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Oncology partnering over the years
2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type
2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type
2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering
3.3. Oncology partnering headline values
3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments
3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments
3.6. Oncology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology
4.4. Top Oncology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Oncology deals by company A-Z since 2015
Appendix 2 - Directory of Oncology deals by deal type since 2015
Appendix 3 - Directory of Oncology deals by stage of development since 2015
Appendix 4 - Directory of Oncology deals by technology type since 2015

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mguz90

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oncology-partnering-directory-2021-deal-trends-players-and-financials-2015-2021-301372404.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

