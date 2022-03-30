U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market to 2031 - Focus on Ecosystem and Application

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market

Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market
Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Precision Medicine Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Ecosystem and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology precision medicine market was valued at $45,174.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $1,28,891.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Precision medicine is a concept that collectively integrates the outcomes and the endeavours of research and healthcare. The ability to tailor the diagnostics and therapeutics offered to the patients is the key to precision medicine. The combination of biotechnology development, digitization of healthcare, the public investment led to the evolution of the personalization of disease-based therapies.

The precision medicine concept is a systematic process aiming to achieve victory over a disease such as cancer. Cancer is the major focus of various precision medicine initiatives, and precision oncology centers around matching the most accurate and precise treatment to each cancer patient on the basis of an individual's matching genetic profile that could ultimately let them benefit from the treatment offered.

Factors fuelling the growth of the market include increasing incidence of cancer globally, decreasing trial and error-based drug prescription through pharmacogenomics, increasing usage of predictive biomarkers for cancer diagnostics, and rapid technological advancements related to oncology precision medicine.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented based on ecosystem, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the prevalence of cancer globally has created a buzz among companies to invest in oncology precision medicine.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to rising cancer prevalence and improvised regulatory policies pertaining to precision oncology in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

  • Ecosystem - Precision Therapeutics, Applied Sciences, Digital Health and Information Technology, Precision Diagnostics

  • Application - Solid Tumor and Hematological Malignancies

Regional Segmentation

  • North America: U.S., Canada

  • Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of- Europe

  • Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

  • Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Globally

  • Decreasing Trial and Error-Based Drug Prescription Through Pharmacogenomics

  • Increasing Usage of Predictive Biomarker for Cancer Diagnostics

  • Rapid Technological Advancements related to Oncology Precision Medicine

  • Decreasing Cost and Increase in the Output of Genomic Sequencing

Market Challenges

  • Large Scale Data Integration, Analysis, and Establishment of Secure Data Libraries

  • Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario for Precision Medicine

  • Lack of Expertise, Education, and Awareness for Precision Medicine Implementation

Market Opportunities

  • Unprecedented Improvements in Disease Modelling via In-Silico, In-Vitro, and In-Vivo Methods

  • Expansion into the Emerging Markets

  • Rising Number of Initiatives for Precision Oncology Research

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

  • What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global oncology precision medicine market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global oncology precision medicine market?

  • How is each segment of the global oncology precision medicine market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for oncology precision medicine?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global oncology precision medicine market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

  • What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which ecosystem in the oncology precision medicine type has the most promising growth?

  • What are the major applications employed in the global oncology precision medicine market? Which is the dominating application?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in the global oncology precision medicine market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major oncology precision medicine manufacturer?

  • What is the scope of the global oncology precision medicine market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World? Which oncology precision medicine technology and end user dominate these regions?

  • What are the emerging trends in the global oncology precision medicine market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

  • Which technologies are anticipated to break through the oncology precision medicine regime?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

  • What are the regulatory procedures that are required to unify the approval process for the emerging oncology precision medicine market? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

  • What are the gaps in regularizing oncology precision medicine adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Evolution of Precision Medicine for Cancer Management and Treatment
1.3 Applications of Precision Medicine in Oncology
1.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market
1.4.1 Disruption of Oncology Precision Medicine Due to COVID-19
1.4.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Oncology Precision Medicine-Based Therapies
1.4.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation
1.4.3.1 Research and Clinical Development
1.4.4 Commercial Operation and Access
1.4.5 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Impact Analysis
1.5.2 Market Drivers
1.5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Globally
1.5.2.2 Decreasing Trial and Error-Based Drug Prescription Through Pharmacogenomics
1.5.2.3 Increasing Usage of Predictive Biomarker for Cancer Diagnostics
1.5.2.4 Rapid Technological Advancements related to Oncology Precision Medicine
1.5.2.5 Decreasing Cost and Increase in the Output of Genomic Sequencing
1.5.3 Restraints
1.5.3.1 Large Scale Data Integration, Analysis, and Establishment of Secure Data Libraries
1.5.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario for Precision Medicine
1.5.3.3 Barriers in the Advancement of Precision Medicine
1.5.3.3.1 Regulatory Barriers
1.5.3.4 Lack of Expertise, Education, and Awareness for Precision Medicine Implementation
1.6 Market Opportunities
1.6.1 Unprecedented Improvements in Disease Modelling via In-Silico, In-Vitro, and In-Vivo Methods
1.6.2 Expansion into the Emerging Markets
1.6.3 Rising Number of Initiatives for Precision Oncology Research
1.7 Competitive Landscape
1.7.1 Acquisitions
1.7.2 Synergistic Activities
1.7.3 Product Launches, Approvals, and Upgradations
1.7.4 Business Expansion
1.7.5 Market Share Analysis
1.7.6 Growth Share Analysis
1.7.6.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)
1.7.6.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Ecosystem)
1.8 Industry Insights
1.9 Legal Requirements and Framework by MHLW
1.10 Legal Requirement and Framework by NMPA
1.11 Patent Analysis

2 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Ecosystem, $ Million, 2020-2031
2.1 Overview
2.1.1 Precision Therapeutics
2.1.1.1 Clinical Trials
2.1.1.2 Biomarker Testing
2.1.1.3 Drug Discovery and Research
2.1.1.4 Gene Therapy
2.1.1.5 Cell Therapy
2.1.2 Applied Sciences
2.1.2.1 Genomics
2.1.2.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
2.1.2.1.2 Precision Medicine Next-Generation Sequencing
2.1.2.1.3 Genome Editing
2.1.2.1.4 Other Technologies
2.1.2.2 Pharmacogenomics
2.1.2.3 Other Applied Sciences
2.1.3 Digital Health and Information Technology
2.1.3.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)
2.1.3.2 Big Data Analytics
2.1.3.3 IT Infrastructure
2.1.3.4 Genomics Informatics
2.1.3.5 In-Silico Informatics
2.1.3.6 Mobile Health
2.1.4 Precision Diagnostics
2.1.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)
2.1.4.2 Medical Imaging

3 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Application, $ Million, 2020-2031
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Solid Tumor
3.1.1.1 Breast Cancer
3.1.1.2 Lung Cancer
3.1.1.3 Colorectal Cancer
3.1.1.4 Prostate Cancer
3.1.1.5 Cervical Cancer
3.1.1.6 Other Cancer
3.1.2 Hematological Malignancies (HMs)
3.1.2.1 Leukemia
3.1.2.2 Lymphoma
3.1.2.3 Myeloma or Multiple Myeloma (MM)
3.1.2.4 Other Hematological Malignancies

4 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Regions, $ Million, 2020-2031

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Overview
5.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
5.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market
5.2.3 Key Competitors of the Company
5.2.4 Financials
5.2.5 Key Insights About Financial of the Company
5.2.6 Corporate Strategies
5.2.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.2.6.2 Synergistic Activities
5.2.6.3 Business Expansion and Funding
5.2.6.4 Product Launches and Upgradation
5.2.7 SWOT Analysis
5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
5.4 Illumina, Inc.
5.5 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
5.6 PerkinElmer Inc.
5.7 QIAGEN
5.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
5.9 BGI Group
5.1 ASURAGEN, INC.
5.11 Almac Group Ltd.
5.12 MDxHealth
5.13 Abbott Laboratories
5.14 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
5.15 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
5.16 Myriad Genetics, Inc
5.17 OPKO Health, Inc.
5.18 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
5.19 Novartis AG
5.2 Emerging Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqelzx

Attachment

