Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028

KuicK Research
·3 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

Kuick Research Report Gives Insight On More than 170 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials & Ongoing Market Trends

Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Overview:

  • Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview

  • Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1 Billion By 2028

  • Insight On More Than 180 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials

  • Patent Information On More Than 60 Therapies in Clinical Trials

  • IMLYGIC, Oncorine, Delytact:  Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

  • Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Pipeline By Country, Phase, Indication, Organization, Patient Segment

  • Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Application By 10 Cancer

  • Recent Strategic Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers & Acquisitions

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-oncolytics-virus-immunotherapy-oncolytics--therapy-clinical-trials

The search of novel and unique biologics that can be used as potential cancer therapeutic agent is never ending. Oncolytic viruses are one such diverse group of biologic agents which are actively being tested in the area of clinical research. The ability of these agents to harness antitumor immunity has been a key player for their success. Oncolytic viruses have offered an attractive therapeutic combination of tumor specific cell lysis together with immune stimulation and therefore, potentially being used as in situ tumor vaccines.

Significant efforts and resources directed towards the development of novel therapeutics has led to the emergence of oncolytic viruses due to their selective replication and cell-specific toxicity, features which are either inherent or can be genetically engineered. The research on oncolytic viruses only recently has seen a growing momentum in its popularity. In spite of a slow beginning, the research and development on oncolytic virus therapy has picked up its pace and is showing positive results for its ongoing clinical trials as well as great commercial growth for the drugs release for different diseases.

Till date, three oncolytic virus (OVs) therapies are available in the market for cancer treatment which include; Rigvir, approved in Georgia, Latvia and Armenia; Oncorine H1010 approved in china and Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) approved in the US. Several OVS are undergoing their clinical development with the future overlooking the use combined use of cell checkpoint blockers and oncolytic viruses. Several key players which operate the oncolytic virus therapy market are; Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Merck, Trasgene SA, Lokon Pharma AB, Genelux Corporation and many more.

Elicera Therapeutics in collaboration with Uppsala University as sponsor has announced that the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its third assessment of the ongoing clinical phase I/IIa study with oncolytic virus, ELC-100 in neuroendocrine tumors and has recommended the continuation of the trial. Furthermore, Transgene has received its approval to start a phase I trial of TG6050, a novel IL-12 armed oncolytic virus administered by intravenous injections. The phase I trial named Delivir will assess the IV administration where TG6050 is expected to elicit a powerful and multi prolonged antitumor response.

The robust clinical pipeline of several oncolytic virus based therapies has led to introduction of more than 100 clinical trials testing the properties of oncolytic virus candidates but a majority of them still being in their early development phase. Pharmaceutical companies have started exploiting the use of OVs in combination with existing immunotherapies. For instance, the combination of T-VEC, which is the only oncolytic virus to have received FDA approval and Keytruda, is one of the most anticipated evaluation trials being conducted for several cancer indications.

Pharmaceutical companies have started to incorporate oncolytic viruses based immunotherapies in their drug development portfolio estimating the dominant share that oncolytic virus therapy may hold in the future. Oncolytic virus immunotherapy is showing great potential due to having high therapeutic index with features like; minimal systemic toxicity, non-overlapping mechanism with systemic drugs, allowing effective treatment combination and low probability of generating resistance.

The report provides detailed analysis of companies which are actively working on oncolytic virus therapy and further insights on merging, acquisitions and collaborations between local and international players contributing towards market growth. Our report also delivers information on the current available oncolytic virus based therapies, their sales, dosage, patent, price analysis and recent advances in research and development in the sector.


CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head +91-981410366 neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com


