U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,923.75
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3820
    -0.2150 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,075.53
    +386.07 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +5.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,378.71
    +472.67 (+1.76%)
     

Global Onion Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Onion Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.46%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : Higher usage of hybrids is associated with the uniform bulb size, disease resistance, high yielding, and long shelf life and storage life along with the uniform color.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Onion Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381365/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Country - United States : The United States is one of the major producers of onions which is supported by favorable climatic conditions, the development of improved hybrids, and high export potential.
Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The high demand for hybrids is due to advantages over open pollinated varieties such as low pungency, increased shelf life, uniform bulb size, and wider adaptability.
Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Poland : Onion is one of the most common vegetables cultivated in Poland. The increasing area under cultivation and high global demand for onions is enhancing the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.

Globally, the onion seed market is dominated by hybrids, where the value of the market is growing consistently in the forecast period.
The hybrid onion seed market was more popular than the open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives in all the regions of the world. Europe was the largest region with respect to the onion seed market in 2021, accounting for 29% of the global onion seed market.
In 2021, North America was the second-largest onion seed market in the world. The United States and Canada are the largest countries in the region, where 98% of the total market is occupied by hybrid seeds.
However, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world with respect to the OPVs in the cultivation of onion, accounting for 31% of the global OPV onion seed market in 2021. It is associated with an increase in the usage of OPVs in developing countries and the preference for their taste and quality over hybrids.
India was the largest country in the world with respect to the OPVs seed market of onion in 2021, accounting for 16% of the global OPVs onion seed market. The high hybrid costs and the preference of consumers are the major drivers for OPVs in the country.
Pakistan is the fastest-growing country with respect to OPVs, which is growing at a 6% rate in the forecast period.
The increases in the demand for onions in all countries, the increase in climate change effects in the developed countries, the ability to adapt to the stress conditions, increasing market prices, etc., are attracting farmers toward hybrids. Therefore, hybrids are registering a CAGR of 5.6%, globally, faster than the OPVs in the forecast period.

Europe is the largest segment by Region.

In 2021, Africa had a 10% share value in the global onion seed market. The market is expected to register a 4.3% CAGR because of the increasing sowing area in major producing countries.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 23% of the global onion seed market in terms of value in the country in 2021. It is cultivated throughout the region, especially in the Rabi season.?
In Europe, the Netherlands held the major share owing to the expansion of the harvesting area. For instance, the harvesting area increased to 13,020 ha in 2021 from 12,710 ha in 2016. During this period, the seed value has increased because of an increase in the adoption of commercial seeds.
In North America, the United States was the largest onion seed market, accounting for 1.6% of the total onion production acreage in the world in 2021. However, Mexico is the fastest-growing country in the region with respect to the onion seed market value, as there is an increase in the production and demand in domestic as well as international markets.
In the major producing countries of South America, such as Brazil and Argentina, onion is the major root and bulb crop, contributing about 40% and 58% of the respective root and bulb seed market in 2021. The demand is associated with consumption in both countries.
The onion seed market accounted for 3.5% of the total vegetable seed market in the Middle East in 2021. The usage of onion in almost every meal is expected to increase the market share in the forecast period. In the Middle East, Rest of Middle East countries, such as Kuwait and UAE, are the largest onion seed markets, accounting for 49% of the total onion seed market value of the Middle East in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Onion Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 56.47%. The major players in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, East-West Seed, Groupe Limagrain and Sakata Seeds Corporation (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381365/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • In court, Elon Musk doubles down on 'driving factor' behind Tesla 'funding secured' tweet

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified for a second day about his 2018 tweet to take the company private.

  • Chinese EV stocks jump on boosts from China’s reopening

    Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?

    With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings