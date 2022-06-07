U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 320.24 Billion Growth by 2026 | SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Advertising Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Online Advertising Market will grow at a CAGR of 12.08% during 2022-2026.

Online Advertising Market
Key Players in the Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market Include: Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, and The Interpublic Group of Companies

Get a detailed competitor analysis on our sample report: Download Now

Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis

  • Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Get a FREE sample report to know more

Insights Delivered into the Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market

  • This market intelligence report on Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement for the period of 2022-2026

  • Risk management and sustainability strategies

  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Online Advertising Sourcing and Procurement Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend: www.spendedge.com/report/online-advertising-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-advertising-sourcing-and-procurement-market-to-witness-nearly-usd-320-24-billion-growth-by-2026--spendedge-301561630.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

