Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area (Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts, Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass, Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), By Platform (Website, App, Both), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267884/?utm_source=GNW

The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is projected to register a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of automobiles and the growing number of platforms providing automotive repair and maintenance services.

Besides, increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet are contributing to the expanding consumer base for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is boosting their market growth.Increasing ownership of vehicles with rising disposable income across emerging as well as developed regions are supporting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.

Hefty investments by market players to develop innovative solutions and the launch of more advanced solutions to enhance convenience and comfort are boosting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.Market players are investing in R&D initiatives to provide high-quality and reliable repair and maintenance services, which is anticipated to boost their market growth.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, owing to the growing environmental awareness and stringent norms by the government, are attracting customers to avail the automotive repair and maintenance service without visiting the store physically, which is attributing to the market growth. The launch of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and equipment and the rising use of data analysis tools, software, and big data technology to increase the efficiency of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive repair and maintenance service market in the coming years.
The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is divided into service area, vehicle type, platform, regional distribution, and company. Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive repair & maintenance service market during the forecast period, driven by the rising number of parc vehicles in the region.
Major companies operating in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market are Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic), AAMCO Transmissions Inc., CARSTAR Franchising, Inc., Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center, Christian Brothers Automotive, Maaco Franchising, Inc., etc. Major players are introducing new services and digital tools to strengthen their market presence in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global online automotive repair and maintenance market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global online automotive repair and maintenance market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global online automotive repair and maintenance market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global online automotive repair and maintenance service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area:
o Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts
o Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass
o Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance
• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Two-Wheeler
o Passenger Car
o LCV
o M&HCV
• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Platform:
o Website
o App
o Both
• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive repair and maintenance market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Online automotive repair and maintenance service provider manufacturing companies/partners
• Suppliers/Distributers
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global online automotive repair and maintenance market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267884/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


