Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 51.79 billion, Rise in Penetration of Internet and Smart Gadgets to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online beauty and personal care products market will be driven by factors such as the rise in penetration of the internet and smart gadgets. In developing countries, the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets is growing, which is enabling consumers to access online shopping platforms. Furthermore, online purchasing decisions have evolved with advances in technology. Customers prefer online shopping owing to its advantages such as improved security features, online payment options, free delivery options, improved online customer service, and easy-to-navigate shopping websites. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.
The online beauty and personal care products market size is expected to grow by USD 51.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.
Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Product Landscape
By product, the market has been segmented into skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others. The skincare products segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the significant rise in the demand for natural and organic and multifunctional products. Furthermore, natural and organic skincare products are also gaining popularity among skin- and health-conscious customers across the world. Moreover, the growing awareness and rising adoption of shopping BPC products on online shopping portals are factors that drive the sales of this segment. The skincare products category is further segmented into two sub-segments, namely facial skincare products and body skincare products.
Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the online beauty and personal care products market in APAC.
Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 51.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.11
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and CO Holding S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
