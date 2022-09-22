Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 51.79 billion, Rise in Penetration of Internet and Smart Gadgets to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online beauty and personal care products market will be driven by factors such as the rise in penetration of the internet and smart gadgets. In developing countries, the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets is growing, which is enabling consumers to access online shopping platforms. Furthermore, online purchasing decisions have evolved with advances in technology. Customers prefer online shopping owing to its advantages such as improved security features, online payment options, free delivery options, improved online customer service, and easy-to-navigate shopping websites. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2026

The online beauty and personal care products market size is expected to grow by USD 51.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others. The skincare products segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the significant rise in the demand for natural and organic and multifunctional products. Furthermore, natural and organic skincare products are also gaining popularity among skin- and health-conscious customers across the world. Moreover, the growing awareness and rising adoption of shopping BPC products on online shopping portals are factors that drive the sales of this segment. The skincare products category is further segmented into two sub-segments, namely facial skincare products and body skincare products.

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the online beauty and personal care products market in APAC.

Some Companies Covered

Amorepacific Group Inc.

CHANEL Ltd.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Clarins Sdn Bhd

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LOreal SA

MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

maxingvest AG

Natura and CO Holding S.A.

Oriflame Holding AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and CO Holding S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

10.6 Kao Corp.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.8 maxingvest AG

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

