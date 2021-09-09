U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,930.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,588.75
    -31.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    -9.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.43
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.85 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9180
    -0.3420 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,095.53
    +8.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.44
    -6.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.69
    -86.84 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Global online food delivery market size to record stellar growth through 2026

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read

The research report on ‘global online food delivery market’ has been meticulously developed for investors, businesses, and other stakeholders who are seeking unbiased information on demand, supply, and future forecasts of this domain.

Pune, India, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport , worldwide online food delivery market valuation reached USD 107.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase considerably during the forecast period 2021-2026. Proliferating number of smartphone users across the globe is primarily fueling the market growth.

Proceeding further, the document offers assorted knowledge on the aspects influencing the progression of each sub-market, including platform type, business model, payment method, and geographical fragmentations. It furthers expands through a comprehensive analysis of competitive by leveraging SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tools. Additionally, the research literature tracks the initial and projected impact of Covid-19 pandemic to help industry partakers in formulating robust contingency plans for the future.

On the contrary, high delivery charges despite the continual increase in online food orders for home delivery is negatively impacting the industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4121732/

Covid-19 impact summary:

As lockdown restrictions continue to remain in place due to the prolonged pandemic, consumer behavior is shifting towards better convenience and delivery speed. This, in turn, has augmented the frequency and spending on third-party online food delivery services across the globe.

Business model segmentation overview:

Global online food delivery industry, based on business model, is fragmented into logistics based food delivery system, order focused delivery system, and full-service food delivery system market. Among these, order focused delivery system segment is anticipated to gain momentum in the upcoming years owing to expansion of businesses and industries, both locally and regionally.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key regional contributors to the market development. Experts claim that Asia Pacific market is slated to grab significant industry share over the forecast duration, creditable to increasing consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India, Japan, and China.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-online-food-delivery-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-platform-type-website-application-business-model-payment-method-online-cash-on-delivery-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Competitive landscape outline:

Swiggy, Dunzo, Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash Inc., Meituan Waimai, Yum! Brands Inc., Just Eat Holding Ltd., and Delivery Hero SE are the prominent players influencing the global online food delivery industry trends.

Companies are focusing on undertaking strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to elevate their positioning in the marketplace. For instance, In 2019, Delivery Hero acquired the MENA business of Zomato. Just Eat acquired Takeaway in 2020, followed by acquisition of Grubhub for USD 7.8 billion in June 2021.

Global Online Food Delivery Market, by Platform Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Application

  • Website

Global Online Food Delivery Market, by Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Logistics Based Food Delivery System

  • Order Focused Delivery System

  • Full-Service Food Delivery System

Global Online Food Delivery Market, by Payment Method (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Cash

  • Online

Global Online Food Delivery Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Europe

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

LAMEA

  • Brazil

Global Online Food Delivery Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Swiggy

  • Dunzo

  • Postmates

  • Uber Eats

  • Grubhub

  • DoorDash Inc.

  • Meituan Waimai

  • Yum! Brands Inc.

  • Just Eat Holding Ltd.

  • Delivery Hero SE

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Product Overview

4. Global Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online Food Delivery Market

4.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast

5. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Platform Type

5.3 By Website, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Application, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Business Model

6.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Business Model

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Business Model

6.3 By Order Focused Delivery System, By value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Logistics Based Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.5 By Full-Service Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Payment Method

7.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Payment Method

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Payment Method

7.3 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7.4 By Cash on Delivery, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

8. North America Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

8.3 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)

9. Europe Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

9.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)

10. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis(2016-2026)

10.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

10.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)

11 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis(2016-2026)

11.1 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

11.3 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)

12. Global Online Food Delivery Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Drivers

12.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Restraints

12.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Platform Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Business Model (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Payment Method? (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Online Grocery Market Size, and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Online Grocery Market to reach USD 1116.96 billion by 2027. Global Online Grocery Market is valued approximately USD 236.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Online grocery store is a supermarket or a grocery store which allows the consumers, online ordering of grocery items. The increase in an individual's disposable income and people choosing comfort and ease of availability are the major driving factors. Amid the pandemic, as people are avoiding going out and reducing their social contact, there is a surge in the use of online e-commerce services, especially grocery items. According to the UN conference on trade and development, the global e-commerce sales reached 29 trillion in 2017. To add to the statistics the number of online shoppers increased to 1.34 billion. Also, rising number of smartphone users has also contributed to the growth of the sector.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.altcoinbeacon.com/


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Candidate supply drops at record pace amid 'war for talent'

    There has been an unprecedented drop in the availability for candidates, deepening the current labour shortage.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • Philip Morris backs full-year EPS guidance but says chip shortage hurting IQOS business

    Philip Morris International Inc. shares slid 0.7% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the Marlboro maker reaffirmed per-share earnings guidance for 2021, but said the global chip shortage is hurting its IQOS heated tobacco product. In a statement released ahead of a presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Bateau said the company is still expecting full-year EPS to range from $5.76 to $5.86, and for adjusted EPS to range from $5.97 to $6.0

  • Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company agreed to acquire MineralTree for $500 million in cash. MineralTree is a provider of accounts payable automation and business-to-business payments solutions. Global Payments said MineralTree’s cloud native solutions substantially expand Global Payments’ target addressable markets and provide significant incremental avenues for growth in one of the most attractive technology markets. The transaction is expected to close

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms

    Two of Australia's largest lenders, National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac, on Thursday rejected criticism that they are stymieing competition by refusing to do business with cryptocurrency providers. Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks. "It's one of the emerging issues that we are looking at - what should our relationship be, if at all, with cryptocurrency," NAB Chief Executive Ross McEwan told a regular parliamentary hearing.