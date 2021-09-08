U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Global Online Food Delivery Market (2021 to 2026) - by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method and Region

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Platform Type (Website, Application), Business Model, Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Online Food Delivery Market was valued at USD 107.26 Billion in the year 2020. An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and an increase in the number of smartphone users reflect a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages. With lockdown restrictions still in place and consumers' behaviour shifting towards convenience and speed of delivery, it can only be assumed that the rise of third-party online food delivery services will not be slowing down any time soon and one can expect to see a few new players entering the market too.

The online food delivery market is showing signs of consolidation as Just Eat acquired Takeaway.com in 2020 and also acquired Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace in a USD 7.8 billion deal in June 2021. Also, in 2019, Delivery Hero acquired Zomato food delivery business (MENA), Woowa (South Korea), DeliveryRD (Dominican Republic) and in 2020, it acquired Instashop (MENA), Glovo (Latin America). However, high delivery costs are a major deterrent for the online food delivery service providers despite the fact that online food orders for home delivery has seen consistent growth.

Based on Business Model, Order Focused Delivery System Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in expansion of business and industries, at both local and regional level.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for Online Food Delivery market.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of Online Food Delivery market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type (Website, Application).

  • The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System).

  • The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery).

  • The Global Online Food Delivery Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil).

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Delivery Hero, Just Eat Holding LTD., Doordash, Meituan Waimai, Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, Dunzo, Swiggy, Yum Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Product Overview

4. Global Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online Food Delivery Market
4.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast

5. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Segmental Analysis
5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Platform Type
5.3 By Website, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026
5.4 By Application, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Business Model
6.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Business Model
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Business Model
6.3 By Order Focused Delivery System, By value (USD Billion), 2016-2026
6.4 By Logistics Based Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026
6.5 By Full-Service Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

7. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Payment Method
7.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Payment Method
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Payment Method
7.3 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026
7.4 By Cash on Delivery, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

8. North America Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
8.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.2 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
8.3 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies
8.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)
8.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)
8.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)
8.7 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis
8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
8.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Online Food Delivery Market- By Country
8.10 United States Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.11 United States Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method
8.12 United States Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
8.13 Canada Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.14 Canada Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
8.15 Canada Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

9. Europe Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
9.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies
9.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)
9.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)
9.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)
9.7 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis
9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
9.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Online Food Delivery Market- By Country
9.10 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.11 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method
9.12 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
9.13 Italy Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.14 Italy Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
9.15 Italy Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
9.16 Spain Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.17 Spain Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method
9.18 Spain Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
10.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies
10.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)
10.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)
10.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)
10.7 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis
10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
10.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)
10.10 China Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.11 China Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
10.12 China Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast
10.13 Japan Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.14 Japan Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
10.15 Japan Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast
10.16 India Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.17 India Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
10.18 India Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast
10.19 Australia Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.20 Australia Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
10.21 Australia Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast

11 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.2 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast
11.3 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies
11.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)
11.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)
11.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)
11.7 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis
11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
11.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)
11.10 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.11 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)
11.12 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast

12. Global Online Food Delivery Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Drivers
12.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Restraints
12.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Platform Type (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Business Model (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Payment Method (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Leading Companies
14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Online Food Delivery Market
14.4 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Online Food Delivery Market
14.4 Merger & Acquisition and Recent Developments in Global Online Food Delivery Market

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Delivery Hero
15.2 Just Eat Holding LTD.
15.3 Yum Brands Inc
15.4 Meituan Waimai
15.5 Doordash
15.6 Grubhub
15.7 Ubereats
15.8 Postmates
15.9 Dunzo
15.10 Swiggy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jee6uz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-food-delivery-market-2021-to-2026---by-platform-type-business-model-payment-method-and-region-301371435.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

