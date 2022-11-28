U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Global Online Gambling And Betting Market Report 2022: Emergence of Mobile Gambling Apps Fuels Continued Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling And Betting Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Since the emergence of online gambling and betting in early 1990s, gambling sites became among the most frequently visited websites on the internet. This was primarily attributed to the continually rising adoption of internet services, improving internet infrastructure and inclination of people towards easy money. Additionally, over the past few years, emergence of mobile applications (mobile apps) too has contributed to the market development.

Online gambling and betting sector has been developing at an exceptional rate as an entertainment and recreational activity. With easy access to the internet across different regions, many users seek online gambling and betting as a secure and rewarding source of entertainment. This has widened the avenues of online gambling and betting market. Online gambling platforms offers variety of casino games including casino games, cards and dice games, bingo, sports betting and online lotteries. However, government regulations banning online gambling across different major countries is the prime factor limiting the market growth.

Market Segmentation
Type

  • Casino Games

  • Sports Betting

  • Card Games

  • Fantasy Sports

  • Lotteries

  • Social Gaming

Platform

  • Web-based

  • Downloadable

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Online Gambling And Betting market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Online Gambling And Betting market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Online Gambling And Betting market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Online Gambling And Betting market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Online Gambling And Betting market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Online Gambling And Betting Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Online Gambling And Betting Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Online Gambling And Betting Market: By Platform, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Online Gambling And Betting Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • 888 Holdings Plc.

  • NetEnt AB

  • Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG

  • Betsson Group

  • Fortuna Entertainment Group

  • GVC Holdings Plc.

  • Kindred Plc.

  • Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc.

  • Playtech Plc.

  • William Hill Plc.

  • Amaya Inc.

  • Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ms12bl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-gambling-and-betting-market-report-2022-emergence-of-mobile-gambling-apps-fuels-continued-growth-301687637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

