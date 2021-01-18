Global Online Grocery Industry
Global Online Grocery Market to Reach US$550. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Grocery estimated at US$198. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$550.
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Online Grocery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$110 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Albertsons Companies, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Fresh Direct, LLC
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
My Brands Inc.
mySupermarket Ltd
ShopFoodEx
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
