The Global Online Home Decor Market is expected to grow by $ 58.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

Global Online Home Decor Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the online home decor market and it is poised to grow by $ 58. 99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the online home decor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in online spending and smartphone penetration, an increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and the rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing.

The online home decor market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The online home decor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Online home furniture

• Online home furnishings

• Other online home decorative products



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years. Also, enhancement of consumer experience through technologies and increasing demand for contractual furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online home decor market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath, and Beyond Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG, Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, Pier 1 Imports Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.. Also, the online home decor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

