The Global Online Home Rental Services Market is expected to grow by $21,190.52 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Online Home Rental Services Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the online home rental services market and it is poised to grow by $21,190. 52 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Home Rental Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501569/?utm_source=GNW
9% during the forecast period. Our report on the online home rental services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the unaffordability of high real estate prices, growth in demand for rented homes, and reduction in housing space due to increase in urban population density.

The online home rental services market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Flats
• Semi-detached houses
• Detached houses

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growth in demand for small innovative home structures as one of the prime reasons driving the online home rental services market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of vendors offering privately rented services and the evolution of new technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online home rental services market covers the following areas:
• Online home rental services market sizing
• Online home rental services market forecast
• Online home rental services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online home rental services market vendors that include 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Avail, Booking Holdings Inc., BoutiqueHomes, CoStar Group, Elite Destination Homes, Expedia Group Inc., HomeToGo GmbH, Lodgis, LVH Global Inc, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NestAway Technologies Pvt Ltd., Oravel Stays Ltd., Rentberry, Inc., Rentalo.com, Inc, Upad Ltd., Wyndham Destinations, Zillow Group, and Zumper Inc. Also, the online home rental services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501569/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


