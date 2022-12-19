Global Online Language Learning Market Report 2022: The Industry Should Focus on the 18-20 Year Old Demographic - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode, Age Group, Language, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



This market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $31.81 billion.



The growth of this market is driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the growing e-learning market, and the penetration of artificial intelligence in e-learning.

However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrain this market's growth. The increasing spending on the education sector, the rising internet and smartphone user base, and the increasing preference for a multilingual workforce by multinational companies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market.



However, the high implementation cost is expected to pose a major challenge to the growth of this market. The flexible pricing structure and introduction of wearable technologies are some of the major trends in this market.



The global online language learning market is segmented by learning mode, age group, language, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.



Based on learning mode, the global online language learning market is segmented into self-learning apps and applications and tutoring.

The self-learning apps and applications segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is attributed to the wide usage of apps and applications on mobile phones, tablets, and computer users.

Additionally, the rapid development of technologies enabled language learning apps to integrate different media, such as texts, pictures, animation, audio, and video, to create multimedia instructional materials and increase students' interest in studying.



The 18-20 years segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Story continues

This segment's fast growth is attributed to enhanced student performance across the curriculum and improved cognitive function through online language learning, including greater academic achievement and cognitive development for 18-20 years age children.



The Mandarin segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of foreign companies settling in China and the rapidly changing global trade and economic scenario. Languages such as Mandarin are becoming strategically important internationally.



The educational institutes are further segmented into K-12 and higher education.

The individual learners segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed due to the growing usage of mobile phones and rising Internet penetration in urban as well as rural areas, leading to increased access to language learning apps.



Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fast growth of this region is attributed to the growing government focus on the education sector, the high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, and high education expenditure in the region.

In addition, rapidly developing economies, various schemes launched for supporting digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet contributes to the high growth of the online language learning market in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of learning mode, age group, language, and end user?

What was the historical market for the global online language learning market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global online language learning market?

Who are the major players, and what percentage shares do they hold in the global online language learning market?

How is the competitive landscape in the global online language learning market?

What are the recent developments in the global online language learning market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global online language learning market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

The key players operating in the global online language learning market are

Rosetta Stone LTD. (U.S.)

Berlitz Corporation (U.S.)

Memrise Limited (U.K.)

inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sanako Oy (Finland)

Duolingo Inc. (U.S.)

Babbel GmbH (Germany)

Busuu Ltd (U.K.)

Transparent Language Inc. (U.S.)

Open Education LLC (U.S.)

Cambridge University Press & Assessment (U.K.)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (U.S.)

McGraw Hill (U.S.)

Linguistica 360 (U.S.)

Mondly Languages (Romania)

ELSA Corp. (U.S.)

FluentU (China)

Mango Languages (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Online Language Learning Market



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Globalization and the Growing Need for Cross-border Communication

5.2.1.2. Growing E-Learning Market

5.2.1.3. Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in E-Learning

5.2.2. Restraint

5.2.2.1. Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Increasing Expenditure on the Education Sector

5.2.3.2. Rising Internet and Smartphone User Base

5.2.3.3. Increasing Preference for a Multilingual Workforce by the Multinational Companies

5.2.4. Challenge

5.2.4.1. High Implementation Cost

5.2.5. Trends

5.2.5.1. Flexible Pricing Structure

5.2.5.2. Introduction of Wearable Technologies



6. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Self-Learning Apps and Applications

6.3. Tutoring

6.3.1. One-on-One Learning

6.3.2. Group Learning



7. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Age Group

7.1. Introduction

7.2. <_8 />7.3. 18-20 Years

7.4. 21-30 Years

7.5. 31-40 Years

7.6. >40 Years



8. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Language

8.1. Introduction

8.2. English

8.3. French

8.4. Spanish

8.5. Mandarin

8.6. Japanese

8.7. German

8.8. Italian

8.9. Arabic

8.10. Korean

8.11. Other Languages



9. Global Online Language Learning Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Individual Learners

9.3. Educational Institutes

9.3.1. K-12

9.3.2. Higher Education

9.4. Government Bodies

9.5. Corporate Learners



10. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. South Korea

10.2.4. India

10.2.5. Indonesia

10.2.6. Australia & New Zealand

10.2.7. Taiwan

10.2.8. Hong Kong

10.2.9. Singapore

10.2.10. Malaysia

10.2.11. Vietnam

10.2.12. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Italy

10.3.4. U.K.

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Russia

10.3.7. Poland

10.3.8. Netherlands

10.3.9. Sweden

10.3.10. Belgium

10.3.11. Austria

10.3.12. Switzerland

10.3.13. Finland

10.3.14. Norway

10.3.15. Turkey

10.3.16. Ireland

10.3.17. Luxembourg

10.3.18. Rest of Europe

10.4. North America

10.4.1. U.S.

10.4.2. Canada

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.2. UAE

10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Mexico

10.6.2. Brazil

10.6.3. Rest of Latin America



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.2.1. Market Differentiators

11.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.3.1. Industry Leaders

11.3.2. Market Differentiators

11.3.3. Vanguards

11.3.4. Emerging Companies

11.4. Vendor Market Positioning

11.5. Market Share Analysis by Installed Base (2021)

11.6. Key Players in the Online Language Learning Market by Revenue Base



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j99ymy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-language-learning-market-report-2022-the-industry-should-focus-on-the-18-20-year-old-demographic---forecasts-to-2029-301706217.html

SOURCE Research and Markets