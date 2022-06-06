Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2026
Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2026
Online gambling is easier and also more efficient. Across the world, online lottery garnered much popularity attracting audience from different age groups and walks of life. Growth in the global market has skyrocketed in recent years owing to multiple favorable factors like technological advances, rising digitalization and increasing disposable incomes. Online lottery is poised to enjoy high demand due to increasing transition towards the online platform and the gamification trend. Market growth is also propelled by increasing per capita income, growing number of dual-income households and rising interest and uptake among people. Providers of online lottery games are investing in digitalization and advanced technology to tap the lucrative opportunity. Various countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific have provided support to online sports lottery activities like soccer, golf, auto racing, football, baseball, basketball, boxing and hockey. The support is anticipated to present new growth opportunities for the market. Another factor positively influencing growth is increasing popularity of social media as a result of extensive penetration of smartphones and the Internet. Holding fewer restrictions in comparison to conventional marketing approaches, social media is emerged as a popular platform for product promotions and advertising for online lottery providers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Lottery estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Online Draw-based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach 4.1 Billion by 2026
The Online Lottery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
By Platform Type, Desktop-Based Segment to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
The Desktop-based segment`s strong position can be credited to large content view, big screen and the quest to learn new technology. In the global Desktop-based (Platform Type) segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -
Annexio Limited
Camelot Group
International Game Technology PLC
Jackpot.com
Lotto Agent
Lotto Direct Ltd.
Lotto247
LottoKings
LottoSend
LottosOnline
Play UK Internet
WinTrillions
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Impact on Global Lottery Industry
Effect of the Pandemic Lockdown on Online Lottery Market
Massachusetts Lottery Faces Risk of Becoming Obsolete Amid
COVID-19 Pandemic
Gambling Industry: A Prelude
Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,
2010, 2015, 2020
Online Gambling Market in EU by Type of Gambling Activity: 2019
Lottery: A Key Segment of Gambling Industry
Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation
Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Online Lottery Market Gets
Lucky & Looks Forward to Incredible Growth
World Online Lottery Market by Segment (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Online Draw-Based Lottery
Games, Online Sports Lotteries, Online Instant Lottery Games,
and Other Types
Global Online Lottery Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Online Lottery: Gut Punch for Some & Perfect Heaven for Revenue
Support for Others
Rising Significance of Online Lottery in the US
Drivers Helping Online Lottery Market Step Up to Solid Game
Key Concerns and Challenges
Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting
Lottery Industry Prospects
Analysis by Platform Type
World Online Lottery Market by Platform Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Desktop-based, and Mobile
Regional Analysis: Europe Enjoys Frontline Position in Global
Online Lottery Market
World Online Lottery Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Global Online Lottery Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of
World, Europe, USA and Canada
Online Lottery Gains Ground in the US amid the Pandemic
Sales of Michigan iLottery Products Surge in Michigan
Probable Ban on Online Lottery in Florida
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Online Lottery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand
Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure
of Big Jackpots
Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery
Market
Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Lottery
Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake
Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
January 2021
Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile
Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in
Online Lottery
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well
Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations
Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations
IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market
Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain
Issues & Challenges
Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum
Gambling Laws in Select Countries
Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion
Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue
