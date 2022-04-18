U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,829.50
    -64.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +2.39 (+10.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6270
    +0.1880 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,912.36
    -1,489.36 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.34
    -62.09 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Global Online Pharmacy Market Size Is Projected To Cross $261,684.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From around $68,382.3 million in 2021 to $261,684.5 million by 2030, the worldwide online pharmacy market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%. According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. This can be attributed to the increasing access to online services, burgeoning number of internet users, and rising usage of e-prescriptions in healthcare settings. Above all, a surge in teleconsulting and diagnostic assistance is driving the industry.

P &amp; S Intelligence Logo
P & S Intelligence Logo

As a result, market participants are taking concrete steps to expand their shares, strengthen their product portfolios, and improve their value propositions. These major players include Amazon Pharmacy, The Kroger Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, Giant Eagle Inc., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., Phoenix Group Holdings, and Zur Rose Group AG.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/online-pharmacy-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Online Pharmacy Market Report

  • During the forecast period, the demand for healthcare and nutrition goods is expected to grow at the highest online pharmacy market CAGR, of almost 17%. The increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, convenience of purchasing via online channels, and reasonable costs are driving the market's rise.

  • In 2021, pharmacy products marketed through app-based platforms were estimated to be worth around $40 billion. The increase in the internet and mobile penetration is credited for this expansion. For instance, there were roughly 107.5 mobile cellular subscriptions for every 100 people in 2020, according to the World Telecommunication/Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Indicators Database.

  • Due to the increasing mobile penetration, the field of mobile health (mHealth) is expanding all over the world. It entails the use of mobile phones, PCs, tablets, and smartwatches to offer and access healthcare services. In poor countries, mHealth is improving healthcare by allowing doctors to keep track of patients' health.

  • The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reports that the e-commerce industry's proportion in the total retail sales increased "dramatically" to 19% in 2020 from 16% in 2019.

  • North America had an online pharmacy market revenue share of over 40% in 2021. The high internet penetration as well as the awareness of online OTC medication availability are driving the industry here. According to Internet World Stats, roughly 90% of the continent's population has internet access.

  • In November 2021, the Flipkart Group forayed into the healthcare market with the introduction of Flipkart Health+. The company agreed to buy a controlling stake in Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, which operates sastasundar.com, an online pharmacy, and a digital healthcare platform.

With the COVID-19 epidemic sweeping the globe, as well as social distancing changing the way people avail of medical treatments, both offline drugstores and online pharmacy market players must adapt. Most online shops opt to supply themselves with the necessary pharmaceuticals over other products, to avoid the logistical difficulty of catering to the burgeoning medicine demand and dealing with stockpiling.

Browse detailed report on Global E-Pharmacy Market Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges and Analysis Through 2030

In addition, e-commerce sales of essential healthcare items, such as sanitizers, masks, and antibacterial lotions and medications, have increased dramatically. According to the Government of Canada's Department of Statistics, hand sanitizer sales increased by more than 600% from 2019 to 2020.

Online Pharmacy Market Segmentation Analysis

By Platform Type

  • App-Based

  • Web-Based

By Product Type

  • Medications

  • Health, Wellness, & Nutrition

  • Personal Care & Essentials

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Report Published by P&S Intelligence

Global Digital Health Market Size and Business Opportunities

Global mHealth Market Size and Business Opportunities

Global Telemedicine Market Size and Business Opportunities

Global Electronic Health Record Market Size and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-pharmacy-market-size-is-projected-to-cross-261-684-5-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301526933.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read: 14 Key Signs You...

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Oil Gains as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russia’s Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsWest Texas Intermediate traded ab

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.