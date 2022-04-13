U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,238.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.25
    +62.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.70
    +9.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.00
    +0.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.78
    -0.59 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0300
    +0.6420 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,086.44
    -122.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.70
    +14.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.06
    -3.60 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Global Online Taxi Services Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Lyft, Didi Chuxing and GrabTaxi Holdings Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022: By Vehicle Type, By Payment Mode, By Ride Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online taxi services market.

This report focuses on the online taxi services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the online taxi services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the online taxi services market are Ola (ANI Technologies Private Limited), Uber India Systems Private Limited, Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, and Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited.

The global online taxi services market is expected to grow from $31.03 billion in 2021 to $34.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The market is expected to grow to $53.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The online taxi services market consists of sales of taxi services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide passenger transportation by automobile or van through online reservations or on a booking basis. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that is booked by using a mobile application. These companies use online platforms and mobile applications to offer their services to customers. Examples include Uber, Lyft, and Didi. Taxis booked online through an app are mentioned in the report as ride-hailing services. This does not include taxis stopped on roadsides. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The online taxi services market covered in this report is segmented by service type into ride-hailing, and ride-sharing. Ride-Sharing refers to an arrangement or instance involving the sharing of rides in a motor vehicle with other people, mainly commuters. The different types of vehicles include motorcycles, cars and involve various payments modes such as online, cash. The several types of rides include individual, carpool/ share.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the online taxi services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the online taxi services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi services market. The availability of high-speed internet connectivity and convenience associated with using online services is shifting consumer preferences towards online taxi services. According to the Internet World Stats, the number of internet users increased from 4,208 million to 4,833 million in June 2020. Furthermore, internet users in India are expected to grow from 636.73 million in 2019 to 974.86 million by the end of 2025. A growing number of internet users with smartphones now have taxi services at their fingertips that give the drivers' details and location and benefit the user and thereby fuel the demand for the online taxi services market.

Stringent regulations imposed on online taxi services operations limit the growth of the online taxi services market. Many cases of assault and molestation have been registered against online taxi services as a result of which governments across the world have imposed strict regulations on the providers. These incidents call for a strong policy to secure customers. Governments have imposed strict background checks on Uber and Lyft drivers and mandatory fingerprint background checks to avoid such incidents any further.

The countries covered in the online taxi services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Online Taxi Services Market Characteristics

3. Online Taxi Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Online Taxi Services

5. Online Taxi Services Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Online Taxi Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Online Taxi Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Online Taxi Services Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $
6.2. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $
6.3. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Segmentation By Payment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F,
6.4. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Segmentation By Ride Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $

7. Online Taxi Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax8khv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Airlines: Delta set to report earnings this week, flight prices soar amid staffing shortage and fuel costs

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down what to expect in Delta Air Lines' latest earnings report this Wednesday, and the challenges air travel customers are finding as airlines are cutting flights due to staffing issues and rising fuel costs.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • GM’s Profits Could Rise Faster Than Apple’s. Its EV Plans Are the Key.

    "You're going to start to see EV production really, really take off exponentially," CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts and investors.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders

    Boeing has removed 141 airplanes from its backlog of pending orders, many of them because of what it termed geopolitical considerations including restrictions on sales because of sanctions like those imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • Lucid Announced a New Model. Shares Fell Anyway.

    Lucid stock is rising because the maker of electric vehicles is delivering more cars. It also announced a new version of the Air sedan, one with a lot of horsepower.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • Honda to launch 30 EV models by 2030

    Honda Motor Co. will launch 30 EV models by 2030 with a production volume of more than 2 million vehicles a year, the company said during a live briefing on Monday evening. The Japanese automaker said it will spend $40 billion (5 trillion yen) on electrification over the next 10 years, which includes building its own electrification architecture and exploring new growth opportunities in space exploration, eVTOL, avatar robots and more. Over the next decade, Honda will also invest around $64 billion (8 trillion yen) in research and development, and an additional $80 million (10 billion yen) per year in startups that could help the automaker to expand its business and shift from selling products alone to offering combined solutions, according to Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda, who noted that the company will also actively pursue inter-industry collaboration and alliances.

  • 1959 MGA 1500 Roadster Is Our Bring a Trailer Pick of the Day

    It's emphatically not built to modern standards of safety and comfort, and it's good-looking, too.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict hits Boeing backlog as delivery pace picks up

    Around 100 aircraft were removed from the backlog under ASC 606 accounting requirements in the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine, economic sanctions and the conflict’s impacts across Europe.

  • Nissan Has a Huge Opportunity to End Marriage with Renault

    Interests have taken precedence over a real desire to partner with a company in which the French government, known for interventionism in the daily life of the companies in which it is a shareholder, has an important stake. Consequently, Nissan closed its eyes on this point which will come back to sting it later. Among the fundamentals that structure the Alliance founded in 1999, the geographical distribution between the two partners is crucial.

  • The Station: Calling all mobility founders, an unexpected Tesla Cyber Rodeo cameo and Gogoro's public debut

    Come pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022. Eligible applicants must be an early-stage startup with a minimally viable product that focuses on tech impacting various aspect of mobility, including AI, robotics, 5G, SaaS, climate tech, VITAL crafts, fueling, data processing, autonomous vehicle, transportation, logistics, infrastructure and even material science. In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you'll get training with TC's Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Mobility event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Gets Toyota into the EV Game

    Toyota is the league leader in hybrids, but its first nationally sold electric is more utility player than MVP.

  • They were clearly out of inventory when they handed her keys to this high-class car

    Due to auto shortages, staffing challenges and constant waves of travel industry turmoil, I have had bizarre rental car experiences

  • Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014

    Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The bZ4X, which will be sold globally, adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025. While it doesn't have ground-breaking range or performance for an electric vehicle, the bZ4X is an important entry because it's from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines, said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst for S&P Global Mobility.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Stressed Drivers, Lots of Guns: An Explosion in Road Rage Shootings

    HOUSTON — The trouble started with an argument between two drivers merging in slow traffic after a Houston Astros baseball game last summer. It ended with two gunshots, fired from a moving Buick and exploding through the glass of a fleeing Ford pickup truck. The bullets missed the truck’s driver, Paul Castro, but one — just one — struck his teenage son, David, who sat in the passenger seat. As Castro drove to get help, a 911 operator told him to apply pressure to the wound at the back of his son

  • Trade halted at border over protests against Texas governor’s inspections

    Traffic at a crossing point on the Texas-Mexico border has come to a standstill due to protests by Mexican truckers over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) new rule that allows state troopers to inspect commercial vehicles crossing into the U.S. Both sides of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, the most trafficked trade crossing in the Rio…

  • Tesla Motors plans dealership, regional repair facility in St. Petersburg

    Tesla Motors is planning to open a dealership and regional repair facility in St. Petersburg. The electric vehicle company plans to take over the former Kane’s Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N., according to documents filed with Pinellas County. Tesla plans to renovate the property to include the following: a 50,000-square-foot storage building for its vehicles a service center that ranges from 35,000 to 45,000 square feet an 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot portion dedicated to storing vehicle parts a 3,000-square-foot showroom The delivery bay will be located in the front of the building, facing 34th Street.