U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,883.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.75
    +44.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    +1.57 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +1.79 (+8.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0600
    -0.8410 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.44
    +295.98 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.85
    +9.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.59
    +41.57 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Global Online Trading Platform Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Chetu, Devexperts, E-Trade and Interactive Brokers Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Trading Platform Market By Component, By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the online trading platform market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Online trading is a form of automation, which uses computer program to execute a defined set of instructions or rules that include buying or selling of an asset with regards to the varying market data. Defined sets of instructions or rules are based on timing, quantity, price, or any mathematical model.

It offers several benefits to market participants such as it executes trades at best possible prices; simultaneous automated checks on multiple market conditions; trades timed correctly and instantly; and reduced transaction costs, owing to lack of human intervention.

A trading platform is a program that allows investors and traders to position trades through financial intermediaries and to track accounts. Trading platforms also come bundled with other services, such as quotes in real-time, charting software, news feeds, and even premium analysis. The technology used for trading is known as a trading platform, such as opening, closing, and controlling market positions through an intermediary, say, an online broker.

Factors such as surge in AI in form of robo-advisory; need for market surveillance; rise in demand for customized trading platform from end users; and simple and less expensive trading primarily drive growth of the global online trading platform market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines of trading practices hamper the market growth to some extent.

On the other hand, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions and ongoing technological advancements and integration of trading platform on smartphones are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global online trading platform market report covers various parameters of the trading industry. The market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model, application, and region. By component, it is segmented into platform and services. By type, it is divided into commissions and transaction fees. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By application, it is categorized into institutional investors and retail investors. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This report features information on online trading offered by key vendors. Based on region, the global online trading platform market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, the report also highlights the altered strategies of key market players to improve the market share and sustain competition.

Key players operating in the market include Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Interactive brokers, E-Trade, Profile Software, Chetu, Inc., Empirica, Pragmatic Coder, EffectiveSoft Ltd., Charles Schwab, and Devexperts llc..

Key Findings of the Study

  • On the basis of component, in 2021, the platform segment dominated the online trading platform market size. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • Depending on type, the commissions segment generated highest revenue in 2021.

  • On the basis of application, the institutional investors segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail investors segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

  • On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

  • Some of the key industry players profiled in the report Td Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Interactive brokers, E-Trade, Profile Software, Chetu, Inc., Empirica, Pragmatic Coder, EffectiveSoft Ltd., Charles Schwab, and Devexperts llc. This study includes online trading platform market share, trends, online trading platform market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Regulatory Guidelines
3.8.Key Regulation Analysis
3.9.Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Platform
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Commissions
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Transaction Fees
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 On-premise
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Cloud
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Institutional Investors
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Retail Investors
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Chetu
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Devexperts
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 EffectiveSoft Ltd.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 E-Trade
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Interactive Brokers
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Pragmatic Coders
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Profile Software
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 TD Ameritrade
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Charles Schwab Corp.
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fxelb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.