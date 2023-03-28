U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

The Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market is forecast to grow by $1107.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker Research
Source: ReportLinker Research

The analyst has been monitoring the online travel booking platform market and is forecast to grow by $1107.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period. Our report on the online travel booking platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445335/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration, increasing consolidation of online travel agencies, and differential packaging methods used by vendors.

The online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:

By Platform

  • Mobile/tablet

  • Desktop/laptop

By Type

  • Packages

  • Direct

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of online payment platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the online travel booking platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of low-cost carriers and dynamic pricing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online travel booking platform market covers the following areas:

  • Online travel booking platform market sizing

  • Online travel booking platform market forecast

  • Online travel booking platform market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online travel booking platform market vendors that include Airbnb Inc., BlueStar Air Travel Services I Pvt. Ltd., Booking Holdings Inc., DirectVision SRL, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Happyeasygo Group, Hopper Inc., Hostel World Group Plc, Kiwi.com sro, Lastminute.com NV, MakeMyTrip Ltd., OneTwoTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Travelopro, Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, TUI AG, and Yatra Online Inc. Also, the online travel booking platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445335/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-online-travel-booking-platform-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-1107-21-bn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-14-85-during-the-forecast-period-301782144.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

