U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.43
    -16.05 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,896.50
    +98.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,921.87
    -125.83 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.44
    +39.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +1.60 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    +0.0190 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9800
    +0.2950 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,987.02
    -243.84 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.69
    -36.83 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Global Online Travel Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Services Type, Mode of Booking and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Travel Market Research Report by Services Type, by Mode of Booking, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Online Travel Market size was estimated at USD 396.08 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 433.20 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.71% to reach USD 690.71 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Travel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Travel Market, including Ctrip.com International, Ltd, eDreams Odigeo SA, Expedia Group, Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano, MakeMyTrip Limited, Priceline Group Inc., Thomas Cook Group Plc, TripAdvisor LLC., and Trivago N.V..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Travel Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Travel Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Travel Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Travel Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Travel Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Travel Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Travel Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rapid growth of tourism industry
5.1.1.2. Increasing pressures of day-to-day life coupled with increased disposable income
5.1.1.3. Ease of access and booking through online tourism portals
5.1.1.4. Growing internet and credit card penetration
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Non-reliability of offline partners, limited penetration of the services in rural areas, and insufficient technological infrastructure
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancements in various digital payments platform
5.1.3.2. Integration of online and offline facilities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cultural barriers and lack of customer willingness
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Online Travel Market, by Services Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accommodation
6.3. Transportation
6.4. Vacation Packages

7. Online Travel Market, by Platform Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mobile/Tablets
7.3. Personal Computer

8. Online Travel Market, by Mode of Booking
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Direct Agency
8.3. Online

9. Americas Online Travel Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Online Travel Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Travel Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Ctrip.com International, Ltd
13.2. eDreams Odigeo SA
13.3. Expedia Group
13.4. Hostelworld Group
13.5. Hotel Urbano
13.6. MakeMyTrip Limited
13.7. Priceline Group Inc.
13.8. Thomas Cook Group Plc
13.9. TripAdvisor LLC.
13.10. Trivago N.V.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec22z0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-travel-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-services-type-mode-of-booking-and-region-301385637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The fascinating thing about General Electric (NYSE: GE), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is that they have entirely different earnings drivers over the next decade. Former CEO Jeff Immelt has been widely criticized for making big bets on fossil fuel technologies. Unfortunately, the market for gas turbines halved in the years since the significant Alstom acquisition, as did the price of oil after Immelt made a slew of acquisitions.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and last week I didn't do so well. My three stocks to avoid last week were all over the place -- flat, soaring 23%, and climbing 8% -- averaging out to a 10.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Tempur Sealy The Trade: Tempur

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Double Their Sales This Year

    Let's look closer at the businesses underlying these three growth stocks and see what's leading to impressive revenue growth. If a consumer wants a similar content package to traditional cable, but through a streaming service instead, fuboTV is one place they can go.