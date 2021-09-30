Global Online Video Platform Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Video Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, Type (Video Processing, Video Analytics, Video Management), Streaming Type, End Users, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online video platform market size is expected to reach USD 22.85 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of video content for advertisement and branding activities over traditional marketing campaigns across sectors/industries, such as e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate, is driving the market. For instance, sellers on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Zappos.com use product videos on their portals to provide customers a 360-degree view of products and help them choose the best match. The increased expenditure on online video advertisements is acting as a major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, SAMSUNG Electronics spent around USD 2.41 billion majorly on an online video campaign to promote its Galaxy series smartphones in the U.S.



The rising participation of the global population in online video streaming activities has been recognized as a significant factor driving the global market growth. Live video streaming is gradually becoming an essential advertisement model for various brands. One of the biggest gainers of this business model is live sports streaming channels. The rising number of sporting events globally and a continuously increasing number of subscribers make online video platforms a lucrative investment opportunity for the media and entertainment industry. Furthermore, the advent of the 5G telecom network is enabling viewers to stream HD video content seamlessly. In addition, The e-learning business has become one of the leading beneficiaries of the live streaming video platform due to the increasing adoption of e-learning in corporate and academic setups coupled with the increased number of mobile learning applications containing analytics that helps track the progress of students.



The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led to lockdowns across several regions, resulting in a significant rise in the consumption of online video content as people look at indoor entertainment options to pass their idle time. The lockdowns have also resulted in several governments mandating schools and colleges to conduct online classes. The pandemic has played a significant role in increasing the overall share of the education segment in the market. The rise in online classes has resulted in an overall rise in the revenue of many e-learning platforms. Platforms such as KopyKitab, Unacademy, Vedantu, and Byju's, have witnessed revenue growth in the range of 60% to 200% on a week-on-week basis during the pandemic.



Online Video Platform Market Report Highlights

The media and entertainment end-user sector is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for live video streaming and Video on Demand (VoD) content

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to substantial to record the highest CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period

The key players in the market are Akamai Technologies Inc.; Brightcove Inc.; Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.; Endavo Media.; Frame.io Inc.; Kaltura, Inc.; Limelight Networks; Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.; MediaMelon Inc.; Ooyala (Telstra); Panopto; SpotX, Inc.; and Wistia Inc.

