Global Online Video Platform Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Video Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, Type (Video Processing, Video Analytics, Video Management), Streaming Type, End Users, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online video platform market size is expected to reach USD 22.85 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of video content for advertisement and branding activities over traditional marketing campaigns across sectors/industries, such as e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate, is driving the market. For instance, sellers on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Zappos.com use product videos on their portals to provide customers a 360-degree view of products and help them choose the best match. The increased expenditure on online video advertisements is acting as a major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, SAMSUNG Electronics spent around USD 2.41 billion majorly on an online video campaign to promote its Galaxy series smartphones in the U.S.

The rising participation of the global population in online video streaming activities has been recognized as a significant factor driving the global market growth. Live video streaming is gradually becoming an essential advertisement model for various brands. One of the biggest gainers of this business model is live sports streaming channels. The rising number of sporting events globally and a continuously increasing number of subscribers make online video platforms a lucrative investment opportunity for the media and entertainment industry. Furthermore, the advent of the 5G telecom network is enabling viewers to stream HD video content seamlessly. In addition, The e-learning business has become one of the leading beneficiaries of the live streaming video platform due to the increasing adoption of e-learning in corporate and academic setups coupled with the increased number of mobile learning applications containing analytics that helps track the progress of students.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led to lockdowns across several regions, resulting in a significant rise in the consumption of online video content as people look at indoor entertainment options to pass their idle time. The lockdowns have also resulted in several governments mandating schools and colleges to conduct online classes. The pandemic has played a significant role in increasing the overall share of the education segment in the market. The rise in online classes has resulted in an overall rise in the revenue of many e-learning platforms. Platforms such as KopyKitab, Unacademy, Vedantu, and Byju's, have witnessed revenue growth in the range of 60% to 200% on a week-on-week basis during the pandemic.

Online Video Platform Market Report Highlights

  • The media and entertainment end-user sector is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for live video streaming and Video on Demand (VoD) content

  • The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to substantial to record the highest CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period

  • The key players in the market are Akamai Technologies Inc.; Brightcove Inc.; Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.; Endavo Media.; Frame.io Inc.; Kaltura, Inc.; Limelight Networks; Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.; MediaMelon Inc.; Ooyala (Telstra); Panopto; SpotX, Inc.; and Wistia Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Online Video Platform Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Online Video Platform - Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.1.1 Rising demand for video monetization platform
3.3.1.2 Growing implementation of professional and managed services.
3.3.1.3 Increased expenditure on online video advertisement
3.3.2 Market Restraints
3.3.2.1 Availability of open-source and free online video platform
3.3.2.2 High network congestion due to slow network
3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.1 Supplier Power
3.4.2 Buyer Power
3.4.3 Substitution Threat
3.4.4 Threat From New Entrant
3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized
3.6 Online Video Platform Market - Key Company Analysis, 2020
3.6.1 Key Company Analysis, 2020
3.6.2 List Of Key Market Players
3.7 Online Video Platform - PEST Analysis
3.7.1 Political
3.7.2 Economic
3.7.3 Social
3.7.4 Technological

Chapter 4 Online Video Platform: Component Outlook
4.1 Online Video Platform Market Share by Component, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Solution
4.2.1 Solution online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Services online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 5 Online Video Platform: Type Outlook
5.1 Online Video Platform Market Share by Type, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Video Processing
5.2.1 video Processing online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
5.3 Video Management
5.3.1 video Management online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
5.4 Video Distribution
5.5.1 Video Distribution online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
5.5 Video Analytics
5.5.1 Video Analytics online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Others online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 6 Online Video Platform: Streaming Type Outlook
6.1 Online Video Platform Market Share by Streaming Type, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Live streaming
6.2.1. Live Streaming Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
6.3 Video On Demand
6.3.1. Video On Demand Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 7 Online Video Platform: End-User Outlook
7.1 Online Video Platform Market Share by End-User, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Media & Entertainment
7.2.1 Media & Entertainment Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
7.3 BFSI
7.3.1 BFSI Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
7.4 Retail
7.4.1 Retail Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
7.5 Education
7.5.1 Education Online Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
7.6 IT and Telecom
7.6.1 It And Telecom Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028
7.7 others
7.7.1 Others Video Platform Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 8 Online Video Platform: Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Akamai Technologies
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Performance
9.1.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.2 Alphabet
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Performance
9.2.3 Product Benchmarking
9.2.4 Recent Developments
9.3 Brightcove Inc
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Performance
9.3.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.5 Recent Developments
9.4 Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Performance
9.4.3 Product Benchmarking
9.4.4 Recent Developments
9.5 Endavo Media
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.3 Product Benchmarking
9.5.4 Recent Developments
9.6 Frame.io, Inc
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.3 Product Benchmarking
9.6.4 Recent Developments
9.7 Kaltura, Inc
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial Performance
9.7.3 Product Benchmarking
9.7.4 Recent Developments
9.8 Limelight Networks
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Performance
9.8.3 Product Benchmarking
9.8.4 Recent Developments
9.9 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.(JW Player)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Product Benchmarking
9.9.3 Recent Developments
9.10 Ooyala (Telstra)
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Product Benchmarking
9.10.3 Recent Developments
9.11 MediaMelon Inc
9.11.1 Company Overview
9.11.2 Product Benchmarking
9.11.3 Recent Developments
9.12 Panopto
9.12.1 Company Overview
9.12.2 Product Benchmarking
9.12.3 Recent Developments
9.13 SpotX, Inc
9.13.1 Company Overview
9.13.2 Product Benchmarking
9.13.3 Recent Developments
9.14 Wistia
9.14.1 Company Overview
9.14.2 Product Benchmarking
9.14.3 Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p7h6d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


