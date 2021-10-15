U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Global Opaque Polymer Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opaque Polymer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for opaque polymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% globally during the forecast period.

High cost and increasing need for scattering efficiency in titanium dioxide pigment, along with rising demand for architectural paints & coatings are driving the market growth. Less hiding powder of opaque polymer than titanium dioxide is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Paints & Coatings Segment

  • Opaque polymers are highly efficient, voided latex products that improve hiding and whiteness in paints & coatings. Its sufficient resistant to solvents used in paint formulations helps to retain particle integrity.

  • Moreover, its usage allows for a significant reduction in titanium dioxide usage while maintaining opacity, which further helps to reduce the cost of paint formulation in most scenarios.

  • Growing paints and coatings production is thus expected to drive the market for opaque polymers through the years to come. Various coating manufacturers across the world are increasing their production capacities or product lines to meet the increasing demand for coatings from the construction, transportation, and consumer goods industries.

  • Companies such as BASF and Nippon Paint in 2019 decided to expand their production capacities of automotive paints & coatings in China and United States respectively. Other companies such as Akzo Nobel too is expanding its wood coatings production to serve the demand from the growing furniture industry.

  • Additionally, other major paints & coatings manufacturers such as PPG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and RPM International Inc. too are expanding their product lines or increasing their capacities to cater to the increasing demand in the market.

  • Such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the production of paints & coatings, and hence the demand for opaque polymers through the years to come.

North America Region to Register Significant Growth in the Market

  • North America region is expected to register significant growth in the global market owing to the increasing demand for opaque polymer in countries such as United States and Canada.

  • United States boost some of the major manufacturers of paints & coating producers worldwide.

  • In 2018, the country shipped more than USD 11.7 billion of architectural coatings, which further increased through 2019. The country further sold USD 7.7 billion of industrial coatings to customer industries. Increasing demand from the construction and transportation sector is rising the paints & coatings demand, which in turn is rising the demand for opaque polymers in the country.

  • The paint and coatings industry in Canada include 230 manufacturers and nearly 3000 retail stores. According to the Canadian Paint & Coatings Association, the industry's economic output was around USD 12 billion at present. Even the printing inks production is rising in the country and companies such as INX International Ink Co. are launching newer product lines of printing inks in the country.

  • Such growth in these countries are expected to drive the opaque polymer market in North America through the years to come.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Cost and Increasing Need for Scattering Efficiency in Titanium Dioxide Pigment
4.1.2 Rising Demand for Architectural Paints & Coatings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Less Hiding Power than Titanium Dioxide
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Paints & Coatings
5.1.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.1.3 Detergents
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Spain
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 Rest of the World
5.2.4.1 South America
5.2.4.2 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema
6.4.2 Ashland
6.4.3 Dow
6.4.4 En-Tech Polymer Co.,Ltd
6.4.5 HANKUCK LATICES Co., Ltd.
6.4.6 Organik Kimya
6.4.7 Paras Enterprises
6.4.8 Pexi Chem Private Limited
6.4.9 Visen Industries Limited
6.4.10 Zschimmer & Schwarz

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Use of Opaque Polymer in Personal Care Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8lizv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


