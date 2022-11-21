Global Open Banking Market Size Expected to Grow to USD 128.12 Billion by 2030, at 26.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Open Banking Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Financial Services (Banking and Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies); By Distribution Channels (Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, Aggregators); By Deployment Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the recent research report, the global open banking market size statistics was valued at USD 16.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 128.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

What is Open Banking? What is Expected Size and Growth of Open Banking Market?

Overview

Open banking is a system in financial technology that allows third-party financial service providers to access consumer banking information, such as transactions and other data from banks and financial institutions. The technology involves the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) through which third-party organizations access the data and share it with third parties. Open banking enables faster and more secure transactions, and it improves the consumer experience of the banking industry.

This financial system benefits small businesses as it gives new avenues for opportunity. Also, it's a more affordable alternative to traditional financial services. The open banking market size is anticipated to grow owing to the rising use of online platforms for payments. With digitization, open has replaced many local payment methods, which has been driving market growth.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Market Are:

Banco Bibao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Barclays

BBVA Open platform Inc.

Capital One

Clarity Group Inc.

Citigroup

Conduct Inc

Credit Agricole

DBS Bank

Demystdata

Figo GmbH

Finastra

Formfree

HSBC Bank plc

Jack Henry & Associate Inc

Mambu GmbH

MineralTree Inc. NCR Corporation

Prista Corporation

Quantros Inc.

RL Datix

Smart gate Solutions Ltd.

Verge Health

Growth Driving Factors

Benefits of open banking push the market growth

Factors such as the rising use of e-commerce platforms, growing consumer awareness about application programming interfaces, and greater internet connectivity are fueling industry development. The changing payment ecosystem, increasing technological developments, and rising adoption of big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are some of the key open banking market trends boosting its growth.

Moreover, the increasing number of people using new applications and services is another primary factor supporting the open banking industry expansion. Also, the growing investment in digital banking is projected to offer profitable growth opportunities for the market. Benefits of open banking, such as better accessibility of financial operations, centralization of services, and improved customer experience, are expected to flourish the open banking market sales.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Finastra collaborated with HSBC and will be working on API-driven connectivity to offer banking as a service FX capability for mid-sized banks.

Segmental Analysis

Bank and Capital markets held the highest market share in 2021

Based on financial services open banking market segmentation, the bank and capital segment witnessed the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the rising demand for maintaining finances effectively among Gen Z. Factors including expanding replacement of traditional methods with payment options, and increased adoption of more AI-based platforms among consumers are estimated to contribute to the segment growth. Further, the payment segment is anticipated to generate the fastest growth during the foreseen period.

App markets segment is likely to dominate the market

In terms of distribution channels, app markets are expected to witness the largest open banking market share. This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about online transactions coupled with the ease of availability of smartphones across the world. Increased availability of transaction apps such as PayPal, google pay, Zelle, and others is anticipated to positively influence the segment growth.

Open Banking Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 128.12 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 16.14 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 26.8% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Banco Bibao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Barclays, BBVA Open platform Inc., Capital One, Clarity Group Inc., Citigroup, Conduct Inc, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank, DBS Bank, Demystdata, Figo GmbH, Finastra, Formfree, HSBC Bank plc, Jack Henry & Associate Inc, Mambu GmbH, MineralTree Inc. NCR Corporation, Prista Corporation, Quantros Inc., RL Datix, Smart gate Solutions Ltd., Verge Health Segments Covered By Financial services, Distribution channels, Deployment type and region. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is projected to generate the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on geography, Asia Pacific in the open banking market is anticipated to dominate the market by accounting fastest growth throughout the predicted period owing to the implementation and expansion of online payments. Also, the market is growing due to the increasing digital adoption rate and awareness about the advantages of open banking in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Moreover, Europe has witnessed the largest revenue share and is expected to continue to grow. This can be attributed to the rising requirement for protection by the consumer in online payments. Also, the government's directives for banks to compel the opening of APIs, as well as the presence of various major players in the region, are the factors supporting the regional growth of the open banking market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Open Banking market report based on raw material, type, technology, end-use, and region:

By Financial services Outlook

Bank and capital markets

Payments

Digital currencies

Value added services

By Distribution channels Outlook

Bank channels

App markets

Distributors

Aggregators

By Deployment type Outlook

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

