Global OpenStack Cloud Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.52%

The global cloud management for the OpenStack market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.52% during 2022-2028.

The increasing adoption of cloud platforms, escalating sales of smartphones, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based platform that uses pooled virtual resources to build and manage private and public clouds. It consists of software tools that help manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. It offers a complete platform for organizations and enterprises to develop and manage private and public clouds.

Cloud management for OpenStack includes various infrastructural elements, such as networks, subnets, and routers. It manages distributed compute, network, and storage resources, aggregate them into pools and allows on-demand provisioning of virtual resources through a self-service portal. It helps to improve security, reduce costs, manage enormous clusters for computing and storage, and boost business agility, availability, and efficiency by providing a platform on demand.



The increasing adoption of cloud platforms by businesses for effective and efficient work management is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Open stack services offer various benefits, such as wide community support, no customer lock-in enforcement, and easy and fast deployment.

In line with this, the increasing demand for scalability, infrastructural cost reduction, speed-to-market, and maintenance in the information technology (IT) industry is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for OpenStack from organizations and enterprises for space optimization, computing and storage and the growing need to effectively manage multi-cloud implementations is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for big data analytics, the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) into workplaces, and the escalating sales of smartphones are providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the ability of open-source solutions to cost-effectively manage a business enterprise's data analytics, transactions, and enterprise applications is positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization in various industry verticals, which assists in enhancing operational effectiveness and financial management, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the deployment of OpenStack helps users to effectively manage private, and public cloud computing platforms is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including increasing demand for internet-enabled services by enterprises, various technological advancements, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the widespread utilization to enhance visibility and control over resources by optimizing networks, are supporting the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud management for the OpenStack market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global cloud management for the OpenStack market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive cloud management for the OpenStack markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global cloud management for the OpenStack market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global cloud management for the OpenStack market?

