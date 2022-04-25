U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,233.00
    -34.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,508.00
    -220.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,242.25
    -111.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.90
    -19.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.96
    -5.11 (-5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    -26.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.66 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    +6.91 (+30.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2750
    -0.0085 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1680
    -0.2570 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,841.64
    -778.49 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.82
    -43.75 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.34
    -147.34 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Global Ophthalmic Implants Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ALCON, Johnson & Johnson, & Bausch & Lomb

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ophthalmic implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The Intraocular Lenses are expected to witness the highest incremental growth and Glaucoma Implants are likely to witness the highest absolute growth during the forecast period. The rising cases of presbyopia, myopia, blindness, cataract surgery, and farsightedness are expected to drive demand for the global eye implant market.

Other major reasons for the market's growth include increasing awareness of comprehensive eye care services, the surge in the geriatric population, and the inclusion of eye care services in the insurance system. The total number of patients undergoing cataract surgery has more than tripled in a decade, a key factor that has impacted players in the intraocular lens industry.

Hospitals are expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The Hospital segment is the dominant segment in the ophthalmic implant market. Glaucoma drainage implant surgery is performed in an outpatient surgery center or hospital.

The increasing ageing population and raising awareness in the North American region are expected to drive the ophthalmic implants market size in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Advances in ophthalmic diagnostic technology have resulted in wider product adoption. The easy accessibility of online tools has educated the public about various treatment options and will help the market grow. The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices has opened up the potential for companies active in the market.

The increasing number of regulatory approvals for corneal implants devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market in the years to come.

The emergence of various advanced intraocular lenses and increased competition between manufacturers to develop better lenses, as well as an increase in investment in eye research institutes by government and non-governmental organizations are expected to fuel market growth.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology

  • Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices

  • Increase in the Number of Cases Of Eye-Related Disorders

  • Rise In Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders

  • Launches and approvals to Increase Market Share

  • In May 2020, the launch of the presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) LuxSmart and its monofocal version LuxGood was announced. Both have pre-loaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) technology.

  • In January 2021, the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL (Vivity), the non-diffractive intraocular lens with extended depth of field (IOL), was launched in the US. Vivity is used in the AcrySof IQ IOL.

Key Vendors

  • ALCON

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Second Sight

  • Micro Engineering Solutions

  • Gulden Ophthalmic

  • AJL Ophthalmic S.A

  • EyeD Pharma

  • Care Group

  • F. Ad. Muller Sohne Gmbh & Co.KG

  • Hoya Corporation

  • MORCHER GmbH

  • Ophtec BV

  • BVI

  • Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

  • Glaukos Corporation

  • CorNeat Vision

  • HumanOptics

  • Omni Lens

  • IVANTIS

  • InnFocus

  • POLYACTIVA PTY LTD

  • LAMBDAVISION

  • SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD

  • Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc

  • Devine Meditech

  • Innolens

  • iSTAR Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise of Artificial Intelligence for Detecting Diabetic Retinopathy
8.2 Use of Synthetic Cornea Implants
8.3 Increase in Use of Robotic Surgical Assistants for Eye Surgeries

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology
9.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices
9.3 Increase in the Number of Cases of Eye-Related Disorders
9.4 Rise in Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders
9.5 Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Ophthalmic Surgery

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals and Product Recalls
10.2 Increase in Risk of Surgery Failure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Intraocular Lenses
12.4 Glaucoma Implants
12.5 Corneal Implants
12.6 Others

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cataract Surgery
13.4 Glaucoma Surgery
13.5 Others

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
14.5 Ophthalmic Clinics

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95pm2u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentIndonesia will only halt exports of

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Next Grocery Shock Awaits as Food Giants Face Cooking Oil Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s shock move to ban all exports of cooking oil will reverberate across the world, threatening to push up costs for the likes of Nestle SA and Unilever Plc and heightening concerns about food inflation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron B

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Coca-Cola results exceed expectations on higher prices, stable demand

    Consumer goods companies have raised prices in the face of soaring costs of ingredients like coffee and sugar, as well as a surge in labor and transportation expenses. Analysts and companies have warned that demand could slow as the Ukraine war and Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports result in higher global food prices. The company said suspension of its operations in Russia would impact its annual profit by 4 cents per share and annual net revenue by about 1% to 2%.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • Oil Sinks Below $98 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in top consumer China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentWest Texas Intermediate futures

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • Oil falls 4% as China COVID outbreak sparks demand fears

    The oil benchmark fell to $102.17 per barrel on the day, a fall of 4.2% and its lowest level in two weeks.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Springfield artist teams up with Burrell for exhibit highlighting mental health

    The exhibit will be open to the public at Randy Bacon's studio starting June 4.

  • Doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International accused of health-care fraud

    A prominent Maryland doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and other sites in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties was indicted on Tuesday, accused by federal prosecutors of overcharging Medicare and other insurers by more than $1.5 million. Ron Elfenbein, 47, has been a frequent guest on local and national television news during broadcasts about coronavirus testing, treatments and vaccines. At an August ribbon-cutting for the new clini

  • Will COVID ever end? A forgotten pandemic from the late 1800s might offer some clues

    With long-haul sufferers and symptoms like lost of taste and smell, the "Russian Flu" may have been a coronavirus like COVID, some experts say