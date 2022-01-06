U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring NIDEK, Quantel Medical and Optos Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (A-Scan, B-Scan), by Mobility (Portable, Standalone), by End-use (Ophthalmic Clinic, ASC, Hospital), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 787.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast years. Increasing incidence of diabetes, rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract and proliferative diabetic retinopathy, growing awareness about cataract surgeries, and the introduction of technologically advanced ophthalmic ultrasounds are among the major factors anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rising burden of ophthalmic ailments, such as retinal & cataract detachments, and increased demand for effective and efficient imaging tools are further expected to drive the market growth. In addition, numerous novel product launches and technological advancements are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of advanced technology with integrated scanning features is anticipated to replace the current conventional devices. An increasing number of non-profit as well as private Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCs) and ophthalmic clinics in developing countries is expected to play an important role in boosting the global market growth.

A rising number of strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of technologically advanced and integrated devices at competitive prices, by key players is expected to augment the overall market growth. Moreover, the establishment of evolving government and non-government programs and ophthalmology society supporting eye care is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Report Highlights

  • The A-scan product segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for A-scan tools as critical imaging equipment in cataract surgery

  • Portable ultrasound devices are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the large patient pool and frequent government support in the form of funding for the development of eye care

  • North America led the market in 2020 owing to the presence of major manufacturers and suppliers developing advanced technology coupled with the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to improving healthcare facilities and growing economies across several countries of APAC

  • Major market players are investing in R&D for the development of new technology to provide improved image resolutions & data storage and build efficient software for improving the user interface

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing cases of ophthalmic disorders
3.4.1.2. Growing number of product launches
3.4.1.3. Technological advancements
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Availability of alternative technology
3.4.2.2. Shortage of ophthalmic surgeons
3.5. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier product
3.5.1.2. Buyer product
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. A-scan
4.1.2. B-scan
4.1.3. Combined A and B-scan
4.1.4. Pachymeter
4.1.5. Ultrasound Bio Microscope
4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by Product Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. A-scan
4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.2. B-scan
4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Combined A and B-scan
4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Pachymeter
4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
4.5.5. Ultrasound Bio Microscope
4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices: Mobility Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Standalone
5.1.2. PorTable/Handheld
5.2. Mobility Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by Mobility Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Standalone
5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)
5.5.2. PorTable/Handheld
5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Hospitals
6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.1.3. Ophthalmic Clinics
6.1.4. Others
6.2. End Use Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by End Use Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.5.1. Hospitals
6.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)
6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Ophthalmic Clinics
6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)
6.5.4. Others
6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2.1. Innovators
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
8.3.4. Halmaplc
8.3.4.1. Company overview
8.3.4.2. Financial performance
8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.5. NIDEK CO., LTD.
8.3.5.1. Company overview
8.3.5.2. Financial performance
8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.6. Quantel Medical
8.3.6.1. Company overview
8.3.6.2. Financial performance
8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.7. Optos
8.3.7.1. Company overview
8.3.7.2. Financial performance
8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.8. Sonomed Escalon
8.3.8.1. Company overview
8.3.8.2. Financial performance
8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.9. APPASAMY ASSOCIATES
8.3.9.1. Company overview
8.3.9.2. Financial performance
8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.10. MicroMedical Devices
8.3.10.1. Company overview
8.3.10.2. Financial performance
8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.11. DGH Technology, Inc.
8.3.11.1. Company overview
8.3.11.2. Financial performance
8.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.12. Metrovision
8.3.12.1. Company overview
8.3.12.2. Financial performance
8.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.13. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
8.3.13.1. Company overview
8.3.13.2. Financial performance
8.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlujg7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


