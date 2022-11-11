U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.75
    +19.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,717.00
    +84.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.40
    +11.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    +2.91 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    +0.0073 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    -2.34 (-8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1250
    -2.5950 (-1.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,297.36
    +828.17 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.47
    +24.19 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.39
    -33.95 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Report 2022: Featuring Sonomed Escalon, Appasamy Associates, Nikon, DGH Technology & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market
Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period to reach US$3.958 billion by 2026, from US$2.320 billion in 2019. The ophthalmic ultrasound system is a type of imaging system that is used to look at the anatomy and disease of the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

The frequency of sound used in most ophthalmic ultrasound systems is between 10 and 50 MHz, which produces crisper images with greater frequency and shorter wavelength. In disorders including glaucoma, injuries, cysts, and neoplasms, the procedure is employed to obtain diagnostic information.

One of the key reasons driving the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market during the forecast period is the rising burden of eye-related diseases. Eye diseases have arisen as a potential concern to populations in many developed and developing countries. Diabetic retinopathy has been added to the priority list as the prevalence of diabetes has increased in several countries. The most common causes of visual impairment are cataracts and untreated refractive problems, and most people with impaired vision are above the age of 50.

Furthermore, during the forecasted timeframe, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in the senior population suffering from glaucoma. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.3 billion individuals experienced vision impairment in 2018, with 188.5 million having mild vision impairment, 217 million having moderate to severe vision impairment, and 36 million being blind.

Government regulations, the introduction of other advanced diagnostic techniques, and a lack of awareness about the product in emerging nations may restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

By type, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into A-scan, B-scan, pachymeter, combined scan, and ultrasound biomicroscope (UBM). With the introduction of minimally invasive procedures, A-scan was a prominent segment of the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market, owing to novel technological platforms that provided increased imaging reliability, accuracy, safety, and low post-operative pain. During the projected period, the combined scan sector is expected to rise at an exponential rate. As a result, by the end of 2026, the segment is expected to have gained significant market share. B-ccan provides a cross-sectional picture of the eye in two dimensions. It is applied to the closed eyelid's exterior.

By portability, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into portable ophthalmic ultrasound systems and standalone ophthalmic ultrasound systems. In 2018, the portable category dominated the market, and it is expected to rise at a quick CAGR over the projected period. The primary elements expected to fuel the segment's growth are an increase in preference for portable devices due to their simplicity of use and a spike in the acceptance of innovative products.

By end-users, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and others. Preference for hospitals is expected to fuel segment growth due to the availability of innovative technology and a large number of facilities available on a single site.

By geography, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. Because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending, the North American region accounts for a significant share of the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a quick pace. China dominated the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market in the Asia Pacific, while India's market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projection period.

Key Market Segments

By Type

  • A-Scan

  • B-Scan

  • Combined Scan

  • Pachymeter

  • Ultrasound Bio-microscopy (UBM)

By Portability

  • Portable Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

  • Standalone Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Ophthalmology Clinics

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

6. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

7. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END-USERS

8. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Sonomed Escalon

  • Halma

  • Appasamy Associates

  • DGH Technology Inc.

  • Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

  • Quantel Medical

  • Nikon Corporation (Optos Plc)

  • NIDEK CO

  • Micro Medical Devices, Inc.

  • MEDA Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjkrzw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Friday’s Inflation Data May Have More of a Rates Impact Than CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are laser focused on Thursday’s key US consumer price figures, but inflation data a day later may be even more important in determining the near-term outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, G

  • Dow Jones Soars 1,200 Points On Inflation Report: Why The Market Rally Has Room To Run

    The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • The Bank of England just warned that the UK faces its longest recession in 100 years — is the US next? Here are 3 reasons why a 2023 downturn would be like no other

    You’d think they’d be used to gloomy forecasts by now.

  • Musk communicates to Twitter employees that ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest address to Twitter employees, stating the possibility of bankruptcy amid corporate restructuring and executive shuffling.

  • Should Investors Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

    With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.

  • 12 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, told Bloomberg on November 8 that renewable energy assets are set for explosive growth, […]

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Equity Rally Deepens as China Adds to US Euphoria: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures and European stocks rallied as the euphoria over falling inflation in the world’s largest economy extended into a second day and China relaxed some Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast,

  • Why Canoo Shares Rose and Then Fell Today

    Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) joined the big jump in many technology and electric vehicle stocks this morning after it reported its third-quarter update last night. In addition to its quarterly update, the maker of electric lifestyle and work vehicles announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since the start of the third quarter, Canoo has announced several agreements for its commercial vehicles.

  • Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zer