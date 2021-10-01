U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,357.08
    +4,888.87 (+11.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Global Opioid Addiction Market Forecast to 2026 | Pipeline, Epidemiology, Drug Sales, Market Shares

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Opioid Addiction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides comprehensive insights into Opioid Addiction pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Opioid Addiction market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Opioid Addiction epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.

The report covers the following: Opioid Addiction treatment options, Opioid Addiction late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Opioid Addiction prevalence by countries, Opioid Addiction market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).

Research Scope

  • Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global

  • Opioid Addiction pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Opioid Addiction by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company

  • Opioid Addiction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Opioid Addiction by countries

  • Opioid Addiction drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Opioid Addiction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

  • Opioid Addiction drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Opioid Addiction drugs by countries

  • Opioid Addiction market valuations: Find out the market size for Opioid Addiction drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026

  • Opioid Addiction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research

  • Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Opioid Addiction drugs

  • Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

  • Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Opioid Addiction market

  • Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

  • Analyze Opioid Addiction drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

  • Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

  • Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Opioid Addiction market

  • Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

  • Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21d1fd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-opioid-addiction-market-forecast-to-2026--pipeline-epidemiology-drug-sales-market-shares-301389831.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

    An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated. If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Merck Shouldn't Matter to the Nasdaq's Vaccine Stocks

    The stock market bounced back on Friday from weakness earlier in the week, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't come close to regaining all its lost ground. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up about two-thirds of a percent, trailing the performance of other major market benchmarks. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were all sharply lower.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • IBM Stock Keeps Gaining Ahead of Monday’s Analyst Meeting. Why There’s Reason for Optimism.

    The stock got an additional boost Friday from Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy, who launched coverage with a Buy rating and $170 target price, a potential gain of about 16% from Thursday’s close.