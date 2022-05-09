Global Opioids Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker

The Global Opioids Market size is expected to reach $5. 4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 3. 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Opioids essentially serve as pain relievers since they are composed of substances that relax muscles and alleviate pain and stress.

Prescription opioids are mostly used to treat moderate to severe pain, while some opioids can be used to treat cough and diarrhea. Hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, and other prescription opioids are among them. Opioids are the most commonly prescribed pain relievers for people suffering from moderate to severe chronic pain. Individuals diagnosed with terminal illnesses suffering from severe and chronic physical pain are the main recipient of these analgesics.



Due to an increase in demand for optimal products for treating various ailments, the opioids market is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. Increased usage of these pharmaceuticals to battle pain, as well as an increase in the senior population, which is more prone to orthopedic pain, are two significant reasons driving the market’s expansion. Furthermore, rising disposable income in developing economies like India, China, and others contributes to market expansion. Prescription opioids, which include oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine, among others, are powerful pain relievers with both positive and negative side effects.



According to the National Institutes of Health, opioids are commonly used to treat adults suffering from moderate to severe pain, while some opioids can also be used to treat cough and diarrhea. Since a few years, there has been an increase in the demand for opioids, which are used to treat pain. Increasing demand for opioids has been seen across areas as a result of increased knowledge of palliative care and favorable reimbursement policies, as well as the implementation of Opioids Maintenance Treatment (OMT).



Extended opioid options to users in terms of effectiveness and convenience, as well as regulatory support, will create opportunities. Additionally, corporations are raising awareness of palliative care options in addition to painkillers. For top opioid firms, developing commercial and prospective formulations with enhanced efficiency and potency versions is projected to give potential opportunities. Fujian Cancer Hospital, for example, continued its Phase III clinical trial research of the fentanyl patch in September 2020 to investigate its safety and efficacy in opioid-naive patients with moderate cancer pain.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of the business sector. The disease quickly spread across the globe after its discovery in Wuhan. Furthermore, this virus causes a variety of symptoms in individuals, ranging from minor to severe. Fever, dry cough, and exhaustion are some of the most prevalent symptoms. Some of the most severe and alarming symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients are shortness of breath, chest pain and a progressive decline in speech and movement. Additionally, the virus has a significant fatality potential in the elderly population. Also, only a few handpicked vaccines have gained approval for preventive purposes.



Globally, physical pain is a major issue. According to estimates by NCBI5, 20% of adults worldwide suffer from some kind of physical pain, with 10% of those get newly diagnosed with chronic pain each year. Nonetheless, the problem of pain has been predominantly viewed as a medical issue, with little attention paid to it by the field of public health. Pain’s ubiquity, incidence, and wide-ranging social and health repercussions necessitate that the public health community pay close attention to it. As a result, health care practitioners and public health professionals will have a better understanding of pain, as well as the best public health and social policy approaches to the problem.



An agonist is a pharmacological molecule that activates specific brain receptors. When only a small number of receptors are engaged, this agonist elicits a strong physiological/pharmacological response, indicating that the medication has high intrinsic activity. Fentanyl, morphine, dihydromorphinone, meperidine, oxycodone, and oxymorphone are all strong agonist opioids. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the global health system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, health organizations around the world were focused on preventing infection and treating COVID-19 patients, which resulted in the cancellation of elective procedures and consultations, which had an impact on pain services provided by hospitals and pain clinics



The CDC continues to track opioid overdose deaths because the prevalence of drug overdose deaths involving opioids remains high. In 2019, opioids were responsible for almost 50,000 deaths, more than six times the amount of opioid-related overdose deaths in 1999. It’s critical to figure out and classify which drugs are involved in an overdose, how frequently they’re involved, and how their involvement evolves over time. We can better identify effective preventative and response efforts by identifying drug involvement. Historically, the National Vital Statistics System mortality data (NVSS-M) was utilized to analyze overdose death data, with the combined categories of natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic opioids (including methadone) being used to report on overdose deaths involving prescription opioids.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pain Management, Cough Treatment and Diarrhea Treatment. The cough segment observed a significant revenue share in the opioids market in 2020. Opioids are the only demonstrably effective centrally active anti-tussive medicines, and they are considered to work by suppressing mu and kappa opioid receptors in the brainstem cough region. They’re the first-line symptomatic treatment for a bad cough.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Methadone, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Fentanyl, Codeine, Morphine and Others. The methadone segment acquired the largest revenue share in the opioids market in 2020. Methadone is a manmade, long-acting opioid that has pharmacologic properties that are qualitatively similar to morphine and can be administered orally or intravenously. It is predominantly an agonist for the ?-receptor, and it may imitate natural opioids, enkephalins, and endorphins, as well as alter the release of other neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine, norepinephrine, substance P, and dopamine. 3 Its pain relief and antitussive properties, as well as respiratory depression, sedation, decreased bowel motility, increased biliary tone, hormone regulation, including increased prolactin and growth hormone release, miotic pupils, nausea, and hypotension, are all due to this. The demand for methadone is expected to grow in the future due to increased methadone adoption internationally.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the opioids market in 2020. Due to the strong infrastructure for developmental research, the availability of substantial research funds, and the surge in the number of surgeries, research efforts for opioids medications in the treatment of cancer pain are on the rise in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Endo International PLC, Mallinckrodt PLC, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Purdue Pharma L.P.



Dec-2021: Teva Pharmaceuticals released Narcan 1, naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, in the United States. The nasal spray is used to cure an opioid emergency such as an overdose or opioid overdose with symptoms of severe sleepiness and breathing problems or not in a state to respond.



Dec-2021: Boehringer Ingelheim received FDA approval along with acceptance of a biologics license application for spesolimab in treating generalized pustular psoriasis flares. According to the approval, the drug regulatory agency allowed orphan drug appointments to spesolimab for GPP treatment, and advance therapy designation to treat GPP flares in adults.



Nov-2021: Sanofi completed the acquisition of Kadmon Holdings, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. This acquisition aimed to bolster the expansion and growth of the General Medicines offerings. In addition, this acquisition would support Sanofi’s strategy to continuously grow its General Medicines core assets that would immediately join Rezurock to its transplant suite.



May-2021: Teva Pharmaceuticals introduced Teva, the first available generic version of HIOLA tablets. The drug provides a common version of THIOLA tablets for the precaution of kidney stones as well as unresponsive treatment with diet modification, high fluid intake, and alkali.



Apr-2021: Teva Pharmaceuticals released the generic version of Absorica 1 capsules. The drug includes 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg, and 40 mg strength capsules for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in non-pregnant patients 12 years of age and older as well as who are irresponsible to treat acne therapy, including antibiotics.



Mar-2020: Pfizer along with Eli Lilly announced the acceptance for review of a Biologics License Application by FDA for tanezumab 2.5 mg administered subcutaneously. The drug is developed for patients suffering from chronic pain caused due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis, who have faced insufficient pain relief with other analgesics. Moreover, new innovations are required for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as there is no new medicine batch for exhausting situations.



Jan-2017: Teva Pharmaceutical received FDA approval for VANTRELATM ER extended-release tablets formulated with Teva’s proprietary abuse deterrence technology. The approval of VANTRELA ER is demonstrated for the management of extreme pain sufficient to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for substitute treatment options are deficient.



