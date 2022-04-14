U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Type, By Diagnostic Procedure, By Symptom, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Type (Medications {Antibiotics, Anthelmintics, Others} v/s Surgery), By Diagnostic Procedure (Cholangiography, MRI, Ultrasonography, CT scan, Others), By Symptom (Jaundice, Diarrhea, Fever, Splenomegaly, Weight loss, Tachycardia, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Type, By Diagnostic Procedure, By Symptom, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267906/?utm_source=GNW

The global opisthorchiasis treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of infectious diseases caused by liver fluke and cat fluke among the global population.

High demand for seafood due to their taste and nutritional value but lack of awareness about the parasitic infection caused by Opisthorchis Viverrini found in marine animals is boosting the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.Growing research and development activities for the early diagnosis and effective treatment options for diseases with advanced pharmaceutical products and surgical therapies.

Prolonged infection exposure and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions in Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, and China are expected to fuel the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.Limited knowledge about the rules for disinfection of the local population and an increase in the number of amateur fishermen and poachers are contributing to the growing incidences of opisthorchiasis, which is propelling the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Increasing awareness about the environmental depletion due to contamination of water sources in ocean and water bodies by untreated waste dump are further aiding to the rising infection in marine life, contributing to the growing liver infections among the global population. As people across the globe are increasingly becoming aware of the diseases and their available treatments, the demand for healthcare services and treatments is booming at an exponential rate. Moreover, the growing number of healthcare facilities, the emergence of new technologies, and rising innovation are expected to fuel the growth of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market during the forecast period.

The global opisthorchiasis treatment market is segmented on the basis on type, diagnostic procedure, symptom, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on diagnostic procedure, the market is divided into Cholangiography, MRI, Ultrasonography, CT scan, and others.

The Cholangiography segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market due to the standardization of stool examination.Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centres, and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the global opisthorchiasis treatment market as they provide better medical equipment, products, and services to the patients.

Major players operating in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market include Cipla Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Mankind Pharma Limited, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global opisthorchiasis treatment market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global opisthorchiasis treatment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global opisthorchiasis treatment market based on type, diagnostic procedure, symtom, end user, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global opisthorchiasis treatment market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global opisthorchiasis treatment market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global opisthorchiasis treatment market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global opisthorchiasis treatment market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global opisthorchiasis treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Type:
o Medications
Antibiotics
Anthelmintics
Others
o Surgery
• Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Diagnostic Procedure:
o Cholangiography
o MRI
o Ultrasonography
o CT scan
o Others
• Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Symptom:
o Jaundice
o Diarrhea
o Fever
o Splenomegaly
o Weight loss
o Tachycardia
o Others
• Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Care Centers
o Others
• Opisthorchiasis Treatment Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global opisthorchiasis treatment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these treatment types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Opisthorchiasis treatment service provider companies/partners
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global opisthorchiasis treatment market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global opisthorchiasis treatment market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267906/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


