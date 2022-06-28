U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.99
    -9.12 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,459.88
    +21.62 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,424.28
    -100.28 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.28
    +6.54 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.93
    +1.36 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.22 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2320
    +0.0380 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2230
    +0.7770 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,808.30
    +73.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.50
    +3.44 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.23
    +74.91 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Global Opportunities in Augmented Reality Market Size Will Grow Over US$ 90.8 Billion by 2028, at 31.5% CAGR Growth: AR Industry Demand, Share, Trends, Statistics, Key Players, Segments Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[214+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow to about USD 90.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 31.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sony CorporationNiantic, Inc., Google LLC, Blippar Limited, Magic Leap, Incorporated, Apple, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Microsoft, Infinity Augmented Reality Limited, Zappar Limited, and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Augmented Reality (AR) Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Augmented Reality (AR) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 90.8 billion mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Augmented Reality (AR)? How big is the Augmented Reality (AR) Market?

Market Overview:

Augmented reality (AR) is a real-world interactive experience in which objects in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated image features, sometimes across multiple modalities such as auditory, visual, somatosensory, haptic, and olfactory. AR is defined as a system that combines real and virtual worlds, allows for real-time interaction, and accurately registers virtual and real objects in 3D.

The sensory information overlaid can be constructive (i.e., beneficial to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e., masking of the natural environment). This experience is so intertwined with the physical world that it is interpreted as an immersive part of the real world. In this way, augmented reality changes one's continual perception of a real-world situation, whereas virtual reality does not.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/augmented-reality-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market: Growth Factors

  • Growing demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare sector

Because of the rising demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare sector, the global augmented reality market has experienced unprecedented growth. Rising digitization, especially in developing countries, coupled with a stronger focus on technology, and the development of the internet of things will generate more lucrative market growth opportunities. The increasing popularity of e-commerce is also going to fuel the growth rate of the augmented reality market.

Industry Challenges:

  • Increasing safety and privacy concerns related with AR

Rising security and privacy concerns associated with augmented reality will pose a huge technical challenge to market growth. The high expenditure needed for research & development efforts on advanced technical solutions will further impede the market growth. A lack of skilled or trained professionals or technological expertise, particularly in developing and underdeveloped economies, will further derail market growth. Variations in infrastructure quality around the world will also limit market growth.

Browse the full “Augmented Reality (AR) Market By Component (Software and Hardware), By Type of Device (Handheld Devices, Smart Glasses, Heads-up Display, Stationary AR Systems, and Others), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, E-Commerce & Retail, and Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/augmented-reality-market

Augmented Reality (AR) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The breakout of COVID-19 has had a tremendous effect on industries all across the world. Because of this, travel has been restricted, social distance has increased, there is an extremely low number of staff members physically present, training tools are insufficient, and there are further implications. Nevertheless, when faced with a crisis, this technology has the potential to be of great aid and to stimulate industry expansion. During the epidemic, both the retail industry and its clients changed their shopping habits to online platforms.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global augmented reality (AR) market is segmented on the basis of component, type of device, application, and region.

By Component Segment Analysis

  • By component, the market is divided into software and hardware. The market is expected to be led by the hardware segment.

  • AR device demand and applications in a variety of industries are driving hardware growth.

By Type of Device Segment Analysis

  • By type of device, the market is divided into handheld devices, smart glasses, heads-up displays, stationary AR systems, and others.

  • During the forecast period, the heads-up display is anticipated to gain the most market share. Heads-up displays are becoming more popular in the automotive industry. The increasing use of enhanced mobile games is boosting market growth.

By Application Segment Analysis

  • By application, the market is divided into education, healthcare, automotive, gaming & entertainment, industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, e-commerce & retail, and others.

  • The industrial manufacturing segment had the highest revenue share of 25% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/augmented-reality-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global augmented reality market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global augmented reality (AR) market include -

  • Sony CorporationNiantic Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Blippar Limited

  • Magic Leap

  • Incorporated

  • Apple Inc.

  • Wikitude GmbH

  • Microsoft

  • Infinity Augmented Reality Limited

  • Zappar Limited

 Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Augmented Reality (AR) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 31.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the Augmented Reality (AR) market size was valued at US$ 15.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach around US$ 90.8 billion, by 2028.

  • Based on component segment, the hardware sector is anticipated to dominate the market. Hardware development is being fuelled by a rise in AR device demand and applications across numerous industries.

  • Based on application segment, with a 25% revenue share in 2021, the industrial manufacturing segment led the market and is anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

  • The heads-up display is expected to capture the highest market share. Automobiles are using more heads-up displays. Growing adoption of mobile games boosts market growth.

  • On the basis of region, the Japan and China's growing manufacturing sectors will drive the Asia Pacific augmented reality market.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Augmented Reality (AR) industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Augmented Reality (AR) Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Augmented Reality (AR) Industry?

  • What segments does the Augmented Reality (AR) Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Augmented Reality (AR) Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/augmented-reality-market

Regional Dominance:

  • Asia-Pacific region to account for a significant share of the market

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Developed countries like Australia and Japan are gradually establishing themselves as regional market leaders by effectively utilizing a large number of customers and expanding the execution of internet-based platforms. The continued deployment of high-speed 5G networks in the Asia Pacific is also expected to spur rapid adoption of AR technology and AR-based solutions throughout the region.

India, with its large population and rapidly growing internet penetration rate, is emerging as one of Asia Pacific's leading economies utilizing AR technology in the production and healthcare sectors, where more immersive and hands-on experience is critical.

Recent Development

  • June 2021: Magic Leap Inc. collaborated with AMD to develop semi-custom visual computing and enterprise-class augmented reality devices. This collaboration will enable businesses to transform and reimagine how data and virtual information are fused and graphed in the physical world.

  • February 2020: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has announced the release of an extensive reality headset centered on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform. It will provide premium quality augmented, simulated, and mixed reality devices to customers and businesses.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/augmented-reality-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global augmented reality (AR) market is segmented as follows;

By Component

  • Software

  • Hardware

By Type of Device

  • Handheld Devices

  • Smart Glasses

  • Heads-Up Display

  • Stationary AR systems

  • Others

By Application

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Automotive

  • Gaming & Entertainment

  • Industrial manufacturing

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • E-Commerce & Retail

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 15.2 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 90.8 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

31.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Sony CorporationNiantic, Inc., Google LLC, Blippar Limited, Magic Leap, Incorporated, Apple, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Microsoft, Infinity Augmented Reality Limited, Zappar Limited, and Others

Key Segment

By Component, Type of Device, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/augmented-reality-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market By Technology (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Cloud Professional Services Market By Service Type (Consulting, Application Development and Modernization, Implementation and Migration, Integration and Optimization), By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Lifesciences, IT and ITES, Government, Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2022–2028

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market By Type (Offline, and Online), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and Others), By Solution (Customer Relationship Management, Payment Services management, Price Optimization, Product Recommendation and Planning, Supply chain management and Demand Planning, Virtual Assistant, Visual Search, Others ) By Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, and Cloud), and By Application (In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Location-Based Marketing, Market Forecasting, Predictive Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Metaverse Technology Market By Application (Social Media & Content Creation, Digital Marketing, Online Shopping, Testing & Inspection, Conferences & Events, and Gaming), By End-User (Education, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Online Language Learning Market By Product (Institutional Learners and Individual Learners), By Language (Japanese, German, French, Chinese, Spanish, English, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

Custom Market Insights: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast Reports

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Tri

  • China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. These Travel Stocks Are Flying.

    The quarantine time for travelers to China has been slashed in half, sending shares in Chinese tourism companies skyward.

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Cathie Wood Says She Got Inflation Wrong, Continues Ark Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood on Tuesday said she erred in her prediction inflation would unravel as the prices of goods and services in the US soared to 40-year highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Core“W

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • What You Need To Know About Meta Materials Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MMAT) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ:MMAT ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Inflation will probably fall, but it won't be the Fed's doing: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

  • Carnival (CCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Carnival (NYSE: CCL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallJun 24, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Arnold Donald Good morning, and welcome to our business update conference call.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Sh