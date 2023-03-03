U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Global Optical Biopsy Market Report 2023: Competitive Landscape, Clinical Trials, Patent Analysis - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Laser, Infrared, Fluorescence, Spectroscopy, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global optical biopsy market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of technological advancement in diagnostic medicine.

Growing demand for highly defined imaging and 3D visualization of the endoscopic diagnostic surface for the expert to identify and diagnose the condition with clear details, further drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Growing instances of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that demand detailed visualization for efficient diagnostic and timely treatment advance the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years. Growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures further supports the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years.

The term "optical biopsy" refers to methods that use the properties of light to enable the operator to make an instant diagnosis at endoscopy, previously possible only by using histological or cytological analysis. Endoscopic diagnosis relies heavily on the ability of the operator to visualize abnormal patterns in the image created by light reflected from the mucosal surface of the gastrointestinal tract.

Some of the major optical biopsy techniques for diagnosis include fluorescence endoscopy, optical coherence tomography, confocal micro-endoscopy, and molecular imaging.

Growing Demand For Endoscopic Diagnosis Drives Market Growth

A surge in the instances of chronic diseases mostly in the gastrointestinal tract like peptic ulcer disease, gastritis, gastroenteritis, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, gallstones, fecal incontinence, etc. drives the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the upcoming five years.

Endoscopic diagnosis becomes highly important in the case of these diseases since the effective diagnosis depends on how many clear visuals are provided to the diagnostic expert thereby providing appropriate treatment, thus aiding the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the next five years.

Increasing instances of stomach ulcers, stomach cancers, and growing demand for the surgical removal of cancerous cells from the inner and outer lining of the stomach also facilitates the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the future five years.

In the year 2021, 2,281,658 new cancer cases surfaced in the United States alone. A surge in the demand from consumers for the surgical approach to cancer removal acts as a major factor fueling the growth of the global optical biopsy market in the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global optical biopsy market.

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

  • Mauna Kea Technologies SAS

  • SpectraScience, Inc.

  • PENTAX Europe GmbH

  • Compact Imaging, Inc.

  • NinePoint Medical, Inc.

  • Precision Biopsy LLC

  • VivaScope GmbH

  • LighTopTech Corp.

  • Scinvivo B.V.

Voice of Customer

  • Cancer Prevalence, By Gender

  • Cancer Prevalence, By Age Group

  • Cancer Prevalence, By Region

  • Commonly Used Biopsy Techniques

  • Benefits of Using Alternative Biopsy Techniques

  • Barriers to Adoption of Optical Biopsy

Report Scope:

Optical Biopsy Market, By Technique:

  • Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

  • Laser

  • Infrared

  • Fluorescence

  • Spectroscopy

  • Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Application:

  • Oncological

  • Non-Oncological

Optical Biopsy Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Cancer Care Centers

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Optical Biopsy Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • New Zealand

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Denmark

  • Ireland

  • Belgium

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bk2v7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


