Global Optical Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

On the basis of region segmentation, global optical coatings market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Consumer electronics are popular in The Asia Pacific region due to better economic conditions and large discretionary expenditures in middle-income countries. China, India, and South Korea are The Asia Pacific's top consumer electronics revenue drivers. Thus, consumer electronics growth will likely boost the region's market, which is even now dominating the global market. Europe has the most telecoms liberalization, privatization, and competition. The growing middle class inhabited mainly in the Asia Pacific region and desire for low-cost vehicles are also predicted to fuel the optical coating market forecast period.

New Delhi, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global optical coatings market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing demand for thin-film optical coating in semiconductor, scientific, solar, and military equipment. The market is also getting driven due to growth in automotive and telecommunication sectors which demands optical coatings.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global optical coatings market was worth USD 13.58 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022-2028 (forecast period), earning revenues of around USD 28.21 billion by the end of 2028. The global optical coatings market is booming because of the rising demand for thin-film optical coating in semiconductor, scientific, solar, and military equipment. With increasing demand of automotives and telecommunications there has been an exponential rise in optical coatings market.

Nano-scale optical coatings capture 20% more sunlight than untreated solar panels and minimize production costs

Renewable sources of energy, such as solar, wind, and hydro, are at the top of the list when it comes to the realization that nations all over the world are coming to terms with the necessity of diversifying their energy portfolios. Solar panels frequently make use of nano-scale optical coatings and other types of optical coatings because these coatings can increase the efficiency of solar cells by up to twenty percent when compared to uncoated solar panels and help manufacturers reduce their expenses.

In addition, the global optical coatings market is expected to develop at a healthy rate throughout the projected period, primarily due to rising demand from end use sectors such as consumer electronics and healthcare. Electronic displays are an integral part of a variety of medical devices. Due to the vital nature of seeing and monitoring clinical and diagnostic data, these displays are deployed with optical coatings to enhance display viewing quality.

 

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/optical-coatings-market/report-sample

Challenge

Price volatility and scattered availability of raw materials to hinder market growth

Optical coatings can be made from a variety of raw materials, including metallic oxides, metals, rare earth metals, and fluoride compounds. These are all employed in the manufacturing process. Another major factor that is expected to limit the growth of the optical coatings market around the world is the stringent regulations concerning the application of other raw materials, such as chromic acid, which is commonly used for decorative and hard optical coatings. The concern for price volatility and scattered availability of these raw materials which includes rare earth metals too is also a challenge that is expected to limit the growth of the optical coatings market around the world.

Segment Coverage

Global Optical Coatings Market - By Application

On the basis of application, the global optical coatings market is divided into electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, automotive and transportation, solar power, construction and infrastructure, healthcare, and others. By 2028, electronics and semiconductor segment to account for a considerable portion, on account of growth in consumer electronics sales. Rising demand for smartphones, touchscreens, optical add-on packages, displays, and product technologies are driving consumer electronics market. Automobile mirrors, panels, and dashboards are coated.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-optical-coatings-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-during-forecast-period

Global Optical Coatings Market – By Region

By region, the global optical coatings market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, wherein Asia Pacific is the leading market. Better economic conditions and considerable discretionary spending in middle-income countries make consumer electronics popular in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific's top anti-reflective optical coatings markets include China, India, and South Korea. Thus, anti-reflective optical coatings in automotive sector expansion will strengthen the region's market, which dominates globally.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Coatings Market

Widespread COVID-19 stunted the optical coatings' market growth by the manufacturing sector's collapse. As a result of the pandemic's effects on major economies, production in industries of optical coatings has decreased. Due to the pandemic, there has been a decline in the number of sectors, like telecommunications, which requires optical coatings as well. Thus, COVID-19 has affected the global optical coatings market and has been a challenging phase in many sectors which require optical coatings like automotive and telecommunication.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include JENOPTIK, SCHOTT, Gelest Inc., Optimax Systems, Inc., Materion Corporation, DuPont, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Inrad Optics, VIAVI Solutions Inc. and other prominent players. Most organizations integrate raw material manufacturing and distribution to maintain product consistency and expand which lowers costs and increases profits. To maintain their supremacy, the market players are continuously taking steps to enhance their optical coating ways.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Optical Coatings market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global optical coatings market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global optical coatings market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Developments

  • In response to increasing demand for sensors in the semiconductor sector which uses thin-film optical coatings, Jenoptik stated in June 2021 that it would expand its manufacturing facilities and build in a new office complex at its Dresden, Germany location.

  • A Phase II NAVAIR Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to create antireflection coatings for aerodynamic missile domes was awarded to Surface Optics Corporation in March 2021.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018–2021

Base Year – 2021

Estimated Year – 2022

Forecast – 2022–2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

North, South, East, and West or Global Regions

Product Service/Segmentation

By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region

Key Players

JENOPTIK, SCHOTT, Gelest Inc., Optimax Systems, Inc., Materion Corporation, DuPont, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Inrad Optics, VIAVI Solutions Inc., and others prominent players

By Product Type

  • Anti-reflective coatings

  • Filter coatings

  • Beamsplitter coatings

  • High-reflective coatings

  • Transparent conductive coatings

  • Electrochromic coatings

  • Others

By Technology

  • Sputtering process

  • E-beam evaporation

  • Ion-assisted deposition

  • Vacuum deposition

  • Others

By Application

  • Electronics and Semiconductor

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Telecommunications

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Solar power

  • Construction and Infrastructure

  • Healthcare

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Latest Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com
https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


