The global optical communication & network equipment market is estimated to project a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Optical networking is a mode of communication wherein signals encoded in light transmit information in several types of telecommunications networks. These include wide-area networks (WAN) and local-area networks (LAN).

Optics is the sole network connectivity cable that supplements faster data rates in traditional network applications.This is done by referencing network switches containing the ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) designed to support 256-50 GB/s switch ports.



Also, the electronic packet switches form the basis of present data centers.In addition, optical switching-based interconnect architectures minimize the electronic components for high-energy efficiency.



With the surge in data, there has been an increasing inclination towards optical networks.

Further, the automation of data center operations is increasingly prioritized, focusing on the process and systems optimization for cost efficiency.This is due to the rising adoption of cloud computing and growing pressure to cut IT costs.



As a result, the surging number of data centers propels market growth.For instance, according to industry sources, in 2018, there were more than 7500 data centers across the globe.



Of these, over 2600 were in the top 20 global cities. However, the market growth is restricted by high initial investments and increased network complexity.



The global optical communication & network equipment market growth evaluation includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global market on account of growing expenditure by telecommunication carriers in the region.



The competitive rivalry is intense, accredited to the consistent advancements in this industry. Some of the major companies in the market are Cisco Systems Inc, Adtran Inc, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, etc.



