Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities

This This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs), and 3D laser scanners; certain product segments are growing faster than others.

In 2021, the market witnessed a considerable rebound, mainly driven by the automotive industry.



The geographic scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). Growing automation across industries will boost demand for ODS products.



3D laser scanners constitute the largest share of the market and will gradually replace SLSs.



Annual estimates and forecasts have been provided by region, product, and end user.



The study provides revenues for the base year (2021) and revenue projections run through 2026. The study also identifies and analyzes ODS market growth opportunities and provides recommendations to leverage them.



Author: Ram Ravi

