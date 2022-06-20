U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8120
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.27
    +9.34 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.73
    +37.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Application (Genome Assembly, Structural Variation Detection, Microbial Strain Typing, Haplotype Phasing, Others), By End User (Research & Academic Institutions, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131079/?utm_source=GNW

Global optical genome mapping market stood at USD101.11 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period. Optical genome mapping represents an emerging technology that utilizes labeled and high molecular weight DNA that is subsequently electrophoresed to nanochannels and linearized for imaging. Optical mapping has been commonly used to enhance de novo plant genome assemblies, with more genomes in the pipeline, such as rice, maize, medicago, amborella, tomato, and wheat. Optical genome mapping provides long-range genomic information and makes it convenient to spot significant structural differences. Optical mapping can assess long single DNA molecules that complement short-read sequencing. This technology assists in eliminating and finding out the cause of several genetic disorders in the plants and getting information about the root cause of those genetic disorders.
The modifying lifestyle, along with the accumulation of harmful mutations, escalates the cases of genetic disorders, which drives the market growth.The rising awareness among the population related to prenatal testing has elevated the demand for techniques such as optical genome mapping.

Optical genome mapping assists in identifying repeat sections of the genome and all varieties of structural variants, thereby having the edge over the existing sequencing technologies. All these factors aid in market growth.
The global optical genome mapping market is segmented by product, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product, the market can be split into consumables and instruments.

Based on application, the market can be divided into genome assembly, structural variation detection, microbial strain typing, haplotype phasing, and others.Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into research & academic institutions, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and others.

Regionally, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific region, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The leading market players are Bionano Genomics, Inc., Nabsys Inc, Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd, France Génomique, Praxis Genomics LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., and OpGen, Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global optical genome mapping market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global optical genome mapping market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global optical genome mapping market based on product, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global optical genome mapping market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global optical genome mapping market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global optical genome mapping market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global optical genome mapping market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global optical genome mapping market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of optical genome mapping service provider companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.
The analyst calculated the global optical genome mapping market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Optical genome mapping companies/partners
• End-users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to optical genome mapping
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as optical genome mapping service provider companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global optical genome mapping market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product:
o Consumables
o Instruments
• Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Application:
o Genome Assembly
o Structural Variation Detection
o Microbial Strain Typing
o Haplotype Phasing
o Others
• Optical Genome Mapping Market, By End User:
o Research & Academic Institutions
o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
o Clinical Laboratories
o Others
• Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Optical Genome Mapping market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131079/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows Af

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’s bigge

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Germany Plans Coal Reversal, Gas Funding to Counter Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGermany is stepping efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost about 15 bil

  • The get-rich-quick days of crypto are over. Investors are losing their shirts, but industry players say this is healthy

    From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Cuban, the biggest names in crypto highlight what’s next for the space. “People are watching and waiting to see if something else will topple,” Dexterity Capital’s Michael Safai says.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Oil prices rise as tightening supply offsets global economic concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand. Oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter, remains out of reach to most countries because of Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Russia calls a "special operation". Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east.

  • America’s Retirement System Is Broken. This Economist Is Trying to Fix It.

    Alicia Munnell, head of the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, offers three ways to shore up the system: raise taxes to bolster Social Security, make workplace retirement plans available to all workers, and encourage many Americans to work longer.

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s plunge on Friday.The Tadawul

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • The 'accessibility of job skilling' is at all-time highs, Coursera CEO says

    Many workers are looking to change their 9-5, and the potential to secure a higher-paying job with more flexibility is incentivizing millions to learn new technical skills.

  • Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -French food giant Danone is cutting the variety of products it sells to retailers to reduce costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning yoghurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavour or pot-size they're used to. Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to paper packaging becoming more expensive due to a protracted pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those factors are prompting one of the world's top food manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products which range from Activia yoghurt and Evian water.