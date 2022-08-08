U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.00
    +12.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,838.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,282.25
    +53.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    -0.72 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    +0.27 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.80
    +0.36 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9400
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,086.07
    +1,099.27 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.58
    +25.35 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.78
    +29.04 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bionano Genomics, Nabsys, France Genomique & Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market
Global Optical Genome Mapping Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Application (Genome Assembly, Structural Variation Detection, Microbial Strain Typing, Haplotype Phasing, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Genome Mapping Market stood at USD101.11 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period. Optical genome mapping represents an emerging technology that utilizes labeled and high molecular weight DNA that is subsequently electrophoresed to nanochannels and linearized for imaging.

Optical mapping has been commonly used to enhance de novo plant genome assemblies, with more genomes in the pipeline, such as rice, maize, Medicago, Amborella, tomato, and wheat. Optical genome mapping provides long-range genomic information and makes it convenient to spot significant structural differences. Optical mapping can assess long single DNA molecules that complement short-read sequencing. This technology assists in eliminating and finding out the cause of several genetic disorders in the plants and getting information about the root cause of those genetic disorders.

The modifying lifestyle, along with the accumulation of harmful mutations, escalates the cases of genetic disorders, which drives the market growth. The rising awareness among the population related to prenatal testing has elevated the demand for techniques such as optical genome mapping. Optical genome mapping assists in identifying repeat sections of the genome and all varieties of structural variants, thereby having the edge over the existing sequencing technologies. All these factors aid in market growth.

Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Optical Genome Mapping Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product:

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Application:

  • Genome Assembly

  • Structural Variation Detection

  • Microbial Strain Typing

  • Haplotype Phasing

  • Others

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By End-User:

  • Research & Academic Institutions

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Others

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Region


Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Genome Mapping Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

7. North America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

8. Europe Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

10. South America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc.

  • Nabsys Inc

  • Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd

  • France Genomique

  • Praxis Genomics LLC

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • OpGen, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spu5wx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • UK households ‘counting pennies’ as living costs soar

    People going back to cash in a bid to keep tighter control on their spending.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude near $95 despite bumper US jobs report

    Oil prices have remained near to a six-month low, despite Friday’s US jobs report easing fears about an imminent global recession. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will need another big interest rate rise in September to control rising prices boosted the dollar, with attention now focused on July’s inflation reading due on Wednesday. Shares in lifestyle brand Joules surged today as investors welcomed a potential £15 million investment from retail giant Next.

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.5%, at $94.41 a barrel by 0816 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • At Ford, Quality Is Now Problem 1

    Ford used to tout the reliability of its vehicles in ads. After a string of recalls, the auto maker is trying to change how it finds problems.

  • Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They Report Record Profits

    Many companies in the oil patch are boosting their budgets to cope with labor shortages and soaring prices of raw materials and services.

  • BlackRock Sees Demand Grow for Thematic ETFs as Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are turning to some thematic exchange-traded funds to hedge against inflation and take advantage of the renewed performance of value stocks this year, according to Jay Jacobs, US head of thematics and active equity ETFs at BlackRock Inc. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and L

  • How One Grocery Chain in Pennsylvania Is Preparing for a Downturn

    Pennsylvania-based Karns Foods said it is readjusting prices weekly and dropping some products as consumers become more cost-conscious and recession fears grow.

  • Shale Drillers Are Holding Firm on Output as Oilfield Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale oil drillers continue to show little sign of responding to high global prices with more production, only now it's not just their focus on rewarding shareholders that's holding them back, but also a preoccupation with soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in

  • China’s Crude Oil Imports Climb From Lowest Level in Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s imports of commodities in July offered some tentative signs of a demand recovery after the sharp slump earlier this year due to stringent Covid-19 restrictions and property woes.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation

  • World’s Hunger for Wheat Spawns New Group of Nimble Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- Bottlenecks at Australia’s biggest wheat export terminals have opened up opportunities for innovators who are using lines of smaller ships and fleets of trucks to get more supplies onto global markets craving grain.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors to buy Ford car plant in India

    The American motor industry giant announced last year that it would close its Indian car factories.

  • Toyota Offers to Buy Back bZ4X EVs with Wheels That Might Fall Off

    A recall was announced in June and affects 258 units of the new model. It also involves several hundred Subaru Solterra EVs, but those have not yet reached customers.

  • India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

    India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad. Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement. "We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine" Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday reports the Consumer Price Index for July. Economists are expecting a 8.7% year-over-year increase.

  • Suddenly, stock-market investors are wrestling with ‘boomflation’ after hot July jobs report

    Is it stagflation? Recession? Or is something else gripping the U.S. economy that the Federal Reserve and investors need to consider?