Global Optical Genome Mapping Market 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Bionano Genomics, Nabsys, France Genomique & Others

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Application (Genome Assembly, Structural Variation Detection, Microbial Strain Typing, Haplotype Phasing, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Genome Mapping Market stood at USD101.11 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period. Optical genome mapping represents an emerging technology that utilizes labeled and high molecular weight DNA that is subsequently electrophoresed to nanochannels and linearized for imaging.

Optical mapping has been commonly used to enhance de novo plant genome assemblies, with more genomes in the pipeline, such as rice, maize, Medicago, Amborella, tomato, and wheat. Optical genome mapping provides long-range genomic information and makes it convenient to spot significant structural differences. Optical mapping can assess long single DNA molecules that complement short-read sequencing. This technology assists in eliminating and finding out the cause of several genetic disorders in the plants and getting information about the root cause of those genetic disorders.



The modifying lifestyle, along with the accumulation of harmful mutations, escalates the cases of genetic disorders, which drives the market growth. The rising awareness among the population related to prenatal testing has elevated the demand for techniques such as optical genome mapping. Optical genome mapping assists in identifying repeat sections of the genome and all varieties of structural variants, thereby having the edge over the existing sequencing technologies. All these factors aid in market growth.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Optical Genome Mapping Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Application:

Genome Assembly

Structural Variation Detection

Microbial Strain Typing

Haplotype Phasing

Others

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By End-User:

Research & Academic Institutions

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Region



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Optical Genome Mapping Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



7. North America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



8. Europe Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



10. South America Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Optical Genome Mapping Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Nabsys Inc

Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd

France Genomique

Praxis Genomics LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

OpGen, Inc

