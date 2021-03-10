The global optical imaging market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8%
during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising aging population, increasing research & development activities in the life sciences sector, and increasing applications of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research are fueling the growth of this market.
New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Imaging Market by Technique Product Therapeutic Area, Application, End user - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606763/?utm_source=GNW
OCT segment to have the largest share in 2020
Based on technique, the optical imaging market is broadly categorized into optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HIS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and photoacoustic tomography (PAT).The OCT technique commanded the largest share of the global optical imaging market; this segment will continue to dominate the global optical imaging market by 2026.
The large share of this market can be attributed to its wide acceptance for research and clinical diagnostics in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and other clinical areas.
The imaging system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020
Based on products, the optical imaging market is divided into imaging systems, cameras, software, lenses, illumination systems, and others.The imaging systems segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020.
The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide applications in ophthalmology and rising adoption in medical diagnostics & clinical research.
Pathological Imaging was the largest application for the Optical imaging market in 2020
Based on application, the optical imaging market is divided into pathological imaging and intraoperative imaging.The pathological imaging segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020.
The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high-resolution imaging capabilities of optical imaging technologies, its non-invasive nature, and the increasing use of optical imaging in clinical applications.
Ophthalmology was the largest therapeutic area for the Optical imaging market in 2020
Based on therapeutic area, the optical imaging market is divided into ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, and others.The ophthalmology segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020.
The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large application areas of optical imaging in ophthalmology.
North America dominated the Optical imaging market in 2019
North America dominated the optical imaging market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America’s large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, and well-established government payers
The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:
• By Company Type - Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27%
• By Designation - C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25%
• By Region – North America: 42%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 19%, LATAM:9%, MEA:2%
Research Coverage:
The report analyses the Optical imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on product, application, therapeutic area, imaging technique, and end-user. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Reasons to Buy the Report
This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.
This report provides insights into:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Optical imaging market. The report analyzes this market by product type, delivery mode, and end-user
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by-products, delivery mode, and end-user
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Optical imaging market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the Optical imaging market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606763/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001