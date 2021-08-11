U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.32
    +3.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,431.87
    +167.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,725.31
    -62.78 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.68
    -12.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.96
    -0.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.00
    +18.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0140 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4810
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,585.08
    +1,477.23 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.36
    +31.52 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.20
    +53.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Optical Imaging Techniques - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market
Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 6811
Companies: 42 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Agfa-Gevaert Group; ASE Optics Europe; Canon U.S.A., Inc.; Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG; ChemImage Corporation; Cytoviva Inc.; Headwall Photonics, Inc.; Heidelberg Engineering GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Leica Microsystems GmbH; Optical Imaging Ltd.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Topcon Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technique (Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Photoacoustic Tomography); Therapeutic Type (Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Other Therapeutic Types); and End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2024
Optical imaging is a technique for non-invasive investigation of human body. The technique utilizes visible light, in visible, ultraviolet (UV), or infrared (IR) form, and unique properties of photons to generate detailed images of tissues, organs and smaller structures including cells and molecules. Images generated by optical imaging are used by clinicians for diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and scientists engaged in lifescience, pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Optical imaging technology offers numerous advantages over conventional radiological imaging techniques. The technology takes advantage of the various colors of light to visualize and measure an array of properties of a tissue or an organ or of both at the same time, not fully possible with other available imaging techniques, most of which can measure just one or two measurements. The imaging modality can deliver best-in-class imaging in visualizing soft tissues, as different tissues absorb and scatter light in different forms allowing highly convenient differentiation. Furthermore, optical imaging is deemed much safer overall, as the method involves agitation of electrons using light that trivializes any damage to cells, tissues and organs. Optical imaging, therefore curtails patient exposure to harmful radiation, common with X-ray and other established imaging modalities, which involve ionizing radiation through tissues and organs during image generation.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Imaging is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Optical Imaging, accounting for an estimated 47.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period.

Progressive technology improvements in camera, lens, illumination, and software have paved way for roll out of sophisticated systems with high resolution and multispectral potential, thus widening the scope and span of the optical imaging concept. Modern optical imaging equipment can seamlessly generate images in clinical and pre-clinical research, diagnosis and pathological processes, and intra-operative procedures in a precise, detailed and rapid manner. Wider prevalence of disease conditions across various therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, dermatology and dentistry is amplifying demand for optical imaging. Driven by robust spending in healthcare and lifescience verticals, developed regions are poised to remain as major consumers of optical imaging technology through the review period. On the other hand, increased public and private emphasis on strengthening the healthcare and lifesceince infrastructure in many of the developing regions including China and India would continue to offer high-growth opportunities to optical imaging market.

By technique type, Optical Coherence Tomography, which utilizes low-coherence light to capture 2- and 3-D images in micrometer resolutions from within optical scattering media, constitutes the largest category. Steered by rising adoption in intravascular imaging in the diagnostic field, OST is poised to remain as the major category through the coming years, while demonstrating faster CAGR over the analysis period. Hyperspectral imaging, which strives to obtain the spectrum for every pixel in the image of a scene to detect objects, materials, or processes, is another major optical imaging technology.

Going forward, future prospects remain robust. While sustained demand for non-invasive imaging modalities would propel the market in a major way, growing relevancy of optical imaging in oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, and cardiology is expected to accelerate progressive growth in the market. Continued advancements in technology and roll out of novel systems for diagnostic purposes would aid the market in sustaining growth. Improvements in the healthcare infrastructure of developing regions would play vital role in future growth of the market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-optical-imaging-techniques-market-to-reach-2-3-billion-by-2024--301351894.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • Oil Slides Amid Smaller-Than-Expected U.S. Crude Supply Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to losses after a U.S. government showed a smaller-than-expected decrease in crude inventories and after the White House urged OPEC+ producers to pump more.Futures were 0.9% lower after earlier declining as much as 2.4% in New York on Wednesday. Domestic crude stockpiles slid 448,000 barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute had reported on Tuesday that crude supplies dropped 816,000 barr

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Air taxi maker Archer seeks $1 billion in damages from Boeing-backed rival

    Flying taxi developer Archer Aviation is seeking $1 billion in damages from Wisk Aero, a rival backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, according to a court filing, raising the stakes in a heated legal dispute. The two have been embroiled in litigation since earlier this year when Wisk accused Archer, whose investors include United Airlines, of stealing trade secrets involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer countersued and said in a filing late Tuesday that it intends to "hold Wisk accountable for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign that has caused substantial damage to Archer, likely to exceed $1 billion."

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.

  • Supply chain issues causing ‘unprecedented’ non-recession inventory slump: JPM

    Bottlenecks in US supply chains have led to the steepest non-recession decline in inventory in the past 20 years.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Goodyear is shaping the future of tires

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi gets a sneak peak of Goodyear's global headquarters in Akron, Ohio before his interview with Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Kansas City Southern Deal to Get Regulatory Ruling by End of August

    Federal railroad regulators said they plan to issue a key ruling by the end of the month that would potentially clear the way for Canadian National Railway’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

  • U.S. calls on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's top aides are pressuring OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to global economic recovery. Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan criticized the world's major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, for what he said were insufficient crude production levels in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.