Global Optical Microscopes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%

Global Optical Microscopes Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Microscopes Market, By Product, By End User, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global optical microscopes market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

ACCU-SCOPE Inc.

Agilent Technologies

AmScope

Bruker Corporation

Labomed, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Celestron

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Meiji Techno

Carl Zeiss AG

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Optical microscope, also known as a light microscope, is a type of microscope that commonly uses visible light and a system of lenses to generate magnified images of small objects.

It is commonly used in many research areas such as microbiology, biotechnology, nanophysics, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical research. Optical microscope can also be useful to view biological samples for medical diagnoses, known as histopathology.



Rise in funding for R&D in cell biology and biotechnology, technological advancements in optical microscopes, rise in demand for optical microscopes, increase in research & development (R&D), and rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global optical microscopes market.



For instance, in June 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corp. launched the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System, a high-end scanning probe microscope equipped with a high-sensitivity optical head that improves sensitivity when measuring physical properties and enables measurement at atomic and molecular scales.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global optical microscopes market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global optical microscopes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global optical microscopes market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2604 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3824.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Optical Microscopes Market, By Product:

Digital Microscopes

Stereo Microscope

Inverted Microscopes

Other Products

Global Optical Microscopes Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostics Laboratories

Other End Users

Global Optical Microscopes Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53h2se

