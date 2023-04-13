Global Optical Microscopes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%
Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Microscopes Market, By Product, By End User, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global optical microscopes market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Optical microscope, also known as a light microscope, is a type of microscope that commonly uses visible light and a system of lenses to generate magnified images of small objects.
It is commonly used in many research areas such as microbiology, biotechnology, nanophysics, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical research. Optical microscope can also be useful to view biological samples for medical diagnoses, known as histopathology.
Rise in funding for R&D in cell biology and biotechnology, technological advancements in optical microscopes, rise in demand for optical microscopes, increase in research & development (R&D), and rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global optical microscopes market.
For instance, in June 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corp. launched the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System, a high-end scanning probe microscope equipped with a high-sensitivity optical head that improves sensitivity when measuring physical properties and enables measurement at atomic and molecular scales.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
It profiles key players in the global optical microscopes market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
The global optical microscopes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global optical microscopes market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Optical Microscopes Market, By Product:
Digital Microscopes
Stereo Microscope
Inverted Microscopes
Other Products
Global Optical Microscopes Market, By End User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic and Research Institutes
Diagnostics Laboratories
Other End Users
Global Optical Microscopes Market, By Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
