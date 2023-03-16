ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- ADTRAN, Inc.

- Adva Optical Networking SE

- Ciena Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Fujitsu America, Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Infinera Corporation

- Nokia Corporation

- ZTE Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Switch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Optical Switch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Switch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Packet Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Optical Packet Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Packet Platform

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT /

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for IT / Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for IT / Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense

Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other

Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare,

Retail, Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN

(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength

Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division

Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN

(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -

Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet

Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and

Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network

(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport

Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



