Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- Adva Optical Networking SE
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu America, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Infinera Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- ZTE Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Switch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Optical Switch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Switch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Packet Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Optical Packet Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical Packet Platform
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT /
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for IT / Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for IT / Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense
Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other
Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare,
Retail, Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN
(Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength
Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Technology - WDN (Wavelength Division
Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN
(Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by Component -
Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by Component - Optical Switch, Optical Packet
Platform and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Optical Switch, Optical Packet Platform and
Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT /
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Optical Transport Network
(OTN) Equipment by End-Use - IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Optical Transport
Network (OTN) Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for IT / Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Optical Transport Network (OTN) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818156/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


