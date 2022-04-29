U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.21
    -90.29 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,419.06
    -497.33 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,576.62
    -294.91 (-2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.74
    -16.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    +1.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +18.10 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7800
    -1.0570 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,973.50
    -702.43 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.99
    -15.37 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global Optical Wavelength Services Market Report 2022-2028: Focus on OTN, Sonet, Ethernet, Short Haul, Metro, & Long Haul

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Wavelength Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global optical wavelength services market reached a value of US$ 3.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.58 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Optical wavelength services are fiber optic, point-to-point, high bandwidth delivery-based services. They deploy dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) to multiplex multiple wavelengths across a fiber optic single strand for transporting excessive sets of data and files to data centers.

Optical wavelength services are extensively employed in the telecommunication industry for high-resolution video streaming, data center interconnection and credit card processing. They offer various benefits, such as security, flexibility, end-to-end management of information technology (IT) staff, network maintenance, cost-effectiveness and real-time response

Optical Wavelength Services Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of optical wavelength services in various industrial verticals for operating bandwidth-intensive applications is one of the key factors primarily driving the global optical wavelength market toward growth.

Additionally, the increasing requirement for automation and data and file transportation in intelligent data center networking is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the rising utilization of optical wavelength services for minimizing the business expenditure is providing a boost to the market growth considerably.

Furthermore, the market is driven by the growing inclination of business and service provider networks toward the various multimedia services, such as cloud computing, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) for introducing innovative technologies coupled with numerous initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations for promoting the development of communication infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global optical wavelength services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optical wavelength services market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the bandwidth?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global optical wavelength services market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • AT&T Inc.

  • CarrierBid Communications

  • Charter Communications Inc.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Limited

  • Comcast Corporation

  • Cox Communications Inc.

  • Crown Castle

  • GTT Communications Inc.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • T-Mobile USA Inc. (Deutsche Telekom AG)

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Windstream Holdings Inc.

  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Bandwidth:

  • Less than 10 Gbps

  • 40 Gbps

  • 100 Gbps

  • More than 100 Gbps

Breakup by Interface:

  • OTN

  • Sonet

  • Ethernet

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Short Haul

  • Metro

  • Long Haul

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxm5mm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-optical-wavelength-services-market-report-2022-2028-focus-on-otn-sonet-ethernet-short-haul-metro--long-haul-301536193.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • What’s gone wrong at Amazon after 28 years of rip-roaring growth?

    Jeff Bezos once described Amazon's business as a “flywheel”, a perpetual growth machine in which more shoppers attracts more merchants, in turn bringing more shoppers. It is a theory that has held true for the company’s 28-year history, in which it has enjoyed unbroken growth and reshaped the retail landscape. More than 200m Prime subscribers turn to Amazon as their first port of call for items from toilet paper to televisions, while around 10m sellers use the website as a storefront.

  • Amazon has ‘a ton of pricing power’ for its Prime service, analyst says

    Cowen Sr. Analyst John Blackledge joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon earnings, the company’s pricing power, inflation and supply chain constraints, and the outlook for growth as the stock drops to its lowest level since 2014.

  • Twitter deal could bolster lawsuit over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is helping provide ammunition for an upcoming trial where an investor will argue the CEO's $56 billion pay package from Tesla Inc is a waste of money that failed to secure his full-time services. The deal for Twitter Inc and its potential to distract Musk from Tesla will play an important part of the trial in October, according to one of the shareholder's attorneys. The lawsuit alleges Musk created the 10-year package and Tesla's board rubber-stamped it in 2018 without requiring the celebrity CEO devote himself to the electric vehicle maker.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • Hertz: Is the Check Engine Light On?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment on Thursday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Steve Scherr, CEO of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. , the 103 year old rental car giant that saw its shares dip 6.8% after reporting an upbeat quarter. Scherr said the mobility market is changing, and Hertz remains at the center of it, having cleaned up its balance sheet after the company's recent bankruptcy. Hertz is about a lot more than just travelers at the airport, Scherr added, as the company now rents vehicles to everyone from corporate fleets to Uber -- drivers.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Frontier doubles down on plan to buy Spirit

    "I think we've been pretty clear. I don't think we need to keep repeating it," CEO Barry Biffle said on a Q1 call with analysts.

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Exxon and Chevron, Buoyed by High Oil Prices, Shower Investors With Cash

    Exxon Mobil said it collected $5.5 billion in first-quarter profit, more than double the same period last year, and would triple its share repurchases.

  • Democrats announce plans to ‘go after’ big oil in effort to bring down prices

    Nancy Pelosi says oil companies ‘hoarding the windfall while keeping prices high at the pump’ amid concerns over US inflation Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Thursday. Neither Schumer nor Pelosi would say when such legislation will be voted upon. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters The Biden administration is to propose legislation that would allow US federal and state agencies to “go after” oil companies on wholesale and retail sales practices, lambasting the industry over price gouging and

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Buying Opportunities Worth Paying Attention To

    Between the war in Ukraine, the reimposition of COVID lockdowns in China, and the Fed’s policy shift toward rate hikes and monetary tightening, markets are facing a bewildering array of headwinds and cross currents. Inflation is high, reflecting both higher commodity prices and increased consumer demand, and there are fears that, at some point, inflation will reach high enough to start damping demand. It all adds up to uncertainty. But in uncertain times, there are also opportunities. “There are

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Exxon, Chevron hit by Q1 market swings, but still post big revenues

    The two largest U.S. oil companies on Friday posted big revenues in the first quarter, but both Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp found themselves tripped up by market fluctuations, though those stand to dissipate in coming months. To be sure, Exxon and Chevron earned $5.5 billion and $6.3, respectively, and the former dusted off its old reputation as the poster child for share repurchases by tripling expected buybacks through 2023 to $30 billion. Chevron got in on that as well, boosting buybacks to their most in more than a year.

  • Russia’s Gas-for-Rubles Plan Finds Soft Targets. What It Means for Prices.

    Poland and Bulgaria were just a warm-up for Russia’s currency offensive. The real battleground will be Germany, which buys much more Russian natural gas.

  • U.S. Efforts to Arm Ukraine Shine Light on Limited Production Lines

    More than two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S is running short of some weapons and has yet to boost production to replace the depleted stocks.

  • Exxon Stock Slips on Earnings Miss. Quarter Includes $3.4 Billion of Russia Charges.

    The oil giant's first-quarter earnings include charges of $3.4 billion, or 79 cents a share, from the company's exit of Russia.

  • TurboTax Offers 7 Tax Tips for After You Retire

    When you start putting money away for retirement, you might be thinking of the tax benefits or consequences you'll incur. Here are seven tips to help you restructure your payment strategies to optimize your tax results in the areas of Social Security, 401(k)s, and IRAs. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil