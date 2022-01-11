U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Global Oral Antiseptics Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Vendors - Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, OraCare, & Church & Dwight

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Antiseptics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral antiseptics market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present oral antiseptics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, oral hygiene became an important part of health. Most of the oral antiseptics are effective against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has propelled the market growth. Also, increasing awareness about dental care is also one of the positive trends of the market. Herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics are also driving the market's growth.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing prevalence of oral care and diseases will drive the global oral antiseptics products market in the forecast period. Going green is now a trend in the oral care market with no side effects. Herbal products are increasingly gaining traction.

Alcohol-free oral antiseptics are mostly preferred by dentists all over the world. This is because alcohol-based oral antiseptic products have side effects in which patients may experience irritation and dryness in their mouth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: Europe is a major growth contributor due to its highly sophisticated oral care infrastructure, high awareness level, and high per capita spending. Germany is called 'Dental Land' in Europe owing to a large number of dentists present in the country, which is more than the world average.

North America: North American region has a higher growth rate than Europe. This is due to the increased per capita usage of oral antiseptics. The large pool of elderly population having with increasing gum diseases is driving the market in the region

APAC: This region is home to about a quarter of dentists in the world. India, Japan, the Philippines, and China contribute to 80% of the dentist population in the region. The low-income countries that lack awareness regarding oral health will be an enormous potential market in the forecast period.

ORAL ANTISEPTIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

One of the important properties of CPC is its ability to maintain microbes present in the mouth that are essential for metabolism. Thus, dentists prefer them more, thereby driving the market growth.

Solution-based oral antiseptics are most preferred as they can be used for various indications like a mouth rinse, preparation of oral mucosa for dental surgery, tooth extraction, etc. They also provide several chemical compositions, making them a desirable option.

There is a change in shopping patterns where end users are increasingly turning to digital channels to research pricing and other related information. A lot of vendors have adopted online channels for the sales of their products.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Rising online product sales

  • Rising demand for herbal and essential oil-based oral antiseptics

  • The shift towards alcohol-free oral antiseptics

  • Growing awareness of oral and dental care

  • Increasing usage of oral antiseptics pre and post surgeries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • Procter and Gamble

  • Colgate Palmolive

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • OraCare

  • Church & Dwight

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Agrawal Drugs PVT Ltd.

  • Avrio Health L.P.

  • Dabur

  • Dentaid

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

  • 3M

  • ICM Pharma

  • ICPA Health

  • Platinum Pharmaceuticals

  • Indoco Remedies

  • KPH Cosmos Pvt Ltd

  • Luxica Pharma

  • Uniroyal Herbal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Online Sales Of Oral Antiseptics
8.2 Increasing Demand For Herbal & Essential Oils-Based Oral Antiseptics
8.3 Shift Toward Alcohol-Free Oral Antiseptics
8.4 Use Of Oral Antiseptics Against Sars-Cov-2 Virus

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Awareness Of Oral & Dental Care
9.2 Favorable Patient Demographics
9.3 Increasing Use Of Oral Antiseptics In Oral Surgeries & Routine Dental Care
9.4 Availability Of Oral Antiseptics With Safe & Effective Active Ingredients

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Side-Effects Associated With Oral Antiseptics
10.2 Low Awareness Of Oral Hygiene In Emerging Economies

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Chemical Composition
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Chlorhexidine Gluconate
12.4 Cetylpyridinium Chloride
12.5 Herbal & Essential Oils
12.6 Others

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Treatment
13.4 Prevention

14 Form
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Solution-Based
14.4 Gel-Based

15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Drugs Stores & Standalone Retail Pharmacies
15.4 E-Commerce
15.5 Others

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dql8bm

